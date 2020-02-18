Mother’s body awaits cremation as offspring war over property in Berhampur

The body of Suryamani Sahu (82) could be taken for cremation only after the intervention of police and administrative officials as her four daughters were warring over her property.

The oldest of four daughters, Mina Kumari Sahu, locked up her mother’s house, which delayed the funeral. She was being opposed by her three sisters, Sanjukta Kumari Sahu, Sandhya Kumari Sahu and Arunarani Sahu. The incident took place in the Sri Ram Nagar area under the Badabazaar Police Station limits of the city.

The deceased woman’s late husband Tara Charan Sahu, a former defence personnel who later served Odisha Police as a Sub-Inspector, died in 2008. Their only son had also passed away in 2001. The couple are survived by their four married daughters.

Property dispute

The deceased woman owned two four-storied buildings, five acres of land, and some money in a bank. Pramodini Sahu, sister of the deceased, alleged that Ms. Mina Kumari was living in one of the houses owned by Suryamani, taking her pension, and also trying to take control of her other properties.

Ms. Mina Kumari’s siblings allege that she had not spent anything on their late mother’s care or hospitalisation. Suryamani died at the MKCG Medical College Hospital on Monday afternoon.

When Suryamani’s body was brought back to her house for funeral rituals, Ms. Mina Kumari allegedly locked it up and did not let anyone inside for fear that her sisters would try to take over the property. Suryamani’s body had to be kept outside her second house for five hours, from 4 p.m.-9 p.m. A crowd gathered at the spot.

Impasse ends

Police officials, along with Berhampur tehsildar Sipak Kumar Patro, arrived at the place to counsel an end to the impasse. The sisters agreed to settle their dispute after their mother’s funeral rites were completed, following which the body was taken for cremation.