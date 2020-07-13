Most people recover from COVID-19: Health Ministry

Health Ministry has advised people not to panic if they are diagnosed with COVID-19, stating that “most people get better.”

“Practice self-isolation and take medications that are advised,” the Ministry said on Monday, even as India’s COVID recovery rate now stands at 63.01% with 5,53,471 people having recovered in the country so far.

“19 States in India have a higher recovery rate than the national average 63.02% and 30 States have a lower fatality rate than the national average of 2.64%,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry has attributed the numbers to aggressive testing coupled with timely diagnosis, effective management of containment zones and surveillance.

“The norms and standards for care of home isolation along with use of oxymeters has helped to keep a check on the asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic patients without burdening the hospital infrastructure,” said the Ministry.

The Ministry added that this graded policy and holistic approach has led to the recovery of 18,850 people in the last 24 hours, taking the total cumulative number of recovered cases among COVID-19 patients to 5,53,470.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research during the last 24 hours, 2,19,103 samples were tested. The cumulative number of samples tested, as of now is 1,18,06,256. The tests per million are continuously growing. It is 8,555.25 on Monday.

“The testing lab network in the country is further strengthened with 1,200 labs in the country; 852 labs in the government sector and 348 private labs,” it added.