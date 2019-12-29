Most CBI fraud cases based on bank plaints

Amid apprehensions of “undue harassment” by the three Cs — the CBI, the Central Vigilance Commission and the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), figures show that most of the 90-odd bank fraud cases registered by the CBI this year were based on complaints from lenders.

In a major crackdown, when the CBI registered 42 cases and conducted searches at more than 190 locations across 16 States in the first week of November, action was taken on complaints received from various banks alleging fraud involving more than ₹7,000 crore.

As fears of undue harassment had been raised, CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla on Saturday attended a meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, with the chiefs of the public sector banks, the chief executive of the Indian Banks’ Association and the representatives of leading private banks.

The Minister said similar meetings would be held with the Enforcement Directorate, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and the Customs department to ensure that undue apprehensions did not hinder lending by banks.