Moscow, New Delhi looking at possibility of PM Modi's visit to Russia

The visit is being planned for the annual India-Russia summit.

Updated - June 25, 2024 03:07 pm IST

Published - June 25, 2024 03:06 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Indian and Russian officials are looking at the possibility of a short visit to Russia by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in early July, diplomatic sources said on June 25.

If the visit takes place, then it will be the first trip of the Indian Prime Minister to Russia in nearly five years.

Mr. Modi had last visited Russia in September 2019.

There is no confirmation by the Indian side on the possible visit by Mr. Modi.

The visit is being planned for the annual India-Russia summit.

Russian media, quoting a Kremlin official, reported that active preparations are underway for Modi's visit to Russia.

"I can confirm that we are preparing a visit by the Prime Minister of India," Kremlin official Yuri Ushakov said, according to RIA Novosti news agency.

If Mr. Modi travels to Russia, then he and President Vladimir Putin are set to hold the India-Russia annual summit after a gap of three years.

The annual summit between the Prime Minister of India and the president of Russia is the highest institutional dialogue mechanism in the strategic partnership between the two countries.

So far, 21 annual summits have taken place alternatively in India and Russia. The last summit was held on December 6, 2021 in New Delhi. President Putin had visited India to attend the summit.

