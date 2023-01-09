ADVERTISEMENT

Moscow-Goa flight makes emergency landing at Jamnagar airport in Gujarat after bomb threat

January 09, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - Jamnagar/Panaji

Goa Police has beefed up security in and around the Dabolim airport as a precaution

PTI

A Moscow to Goa international flight made an emergency landing at Jamnagar airport in Gujarat on January 9, 2023 night following a bomb threat, police said.

All the 236 passengers and crew members were evacuated safely and the plane is being checked by local authorities along with the police and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, said Inspector General of Police (Rajkot and Jamnagar Range), Ashok Kumar Yadav.

"The plane going from Moscow to Goa was forced to make an emergency landing at Jamnagar airport due to a bomb threat. After landing, all 236 passengers and crew members were deboarded safely. Police, BDDS and local authorities are now searching the entire plane," said Yadav.

Meanwhile, a Goa Police officer said the flight which took off from Moscow and was supposed to land at the Dabolim airport was diverted to Jamnagar due to a bomb scare.

Goa Police has beefed up security in and around the Dabolim airport as a precaution, he said.

“The international flight from Moscow which was supposed to land at Dabolim airport was diverted to Jamnagar due to a bomb scare,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (Vasco) Salim Sheikh told reporters.

All the emergency services are kept on standby at the airport while senior police officers held a meeting with the airport officials.

