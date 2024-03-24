ADVERTISEMENT

Moscow concert hall attack | Russian Embassy in India opens online book of condolences for victims

March 24, 2024 12:38 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to punish those behind the “barbaric terrorist attack”

The Hindu Bureau

Smoke from fire rises above the burning Crocus City Hall concert venue following a shooting incident, outside Moscow, Russia on March 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

As Russia observes a national day of mourning after a massacre in a Moscow concert hall that killed more than 130 people, the Russian embassy in India, on March 24, opened an online book of condolence for people who wish to offer condolences to the families of the terrorist attack victims.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to punish those behind the “barbaric terrorist attack”, saying four gunmen trying to flee to Ukraine had been arrested. The toll from the attack at the Crocus City Hall music venue near Moscow, which ISIS claimed credit for, stood at 133 on March 24, state news agency TASS reported, citing the Russian Investigative Committee.

The online book would enable people to post healing messages or express support and sympathy for the kin of the dead in the comment section. They could even do so by writing to the embassy.

“The Embassy has opened an online book of condolences for those who wish to express sympathy to the families of victims of the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack on March 22, 2024. You can write below in the comment section or send a letter to rusembindia@mid.ru,” read a post on the official X handle of the Russian Embassy in India.

(With agency inputs)

