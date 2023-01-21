MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar highlights ‘imbalance’ between creators and platforms

January 21, 2023 08:58 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - NEW DELHI

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday that “the power of digital advertising [through] ad-tech platforms controlling more and more of digital advertising revenues” has led to a “deeply built-in imbalance” between small creators and large tech platforms. Mr. Chandrasekhar was speaking at an event held by the Digital News Publishers Association.

Referring to remarks by Australian Member of Parliament Paul Fletcher, who had spoken about his efforts to force platforms like Google and Facebook parent Meta to negotiate deals that benefit news publishers more, Mr. Chandrasekhar said that his thinking is not very different from “how we’re approaching this issue”. He added that the forthcoming Digital India Act would address the issue of “disproportionate control” that ‘Big Tech’ platforms wield.