ADVERTISEMENT

MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar highlights ‘imbalance’ between creators and platforms

January 21, 2023 08:58 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Minister said that platforms had “disproportionate control” over creator revenues

The Hindu Bureau

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar. File | Photo Credit: Kamal Narang

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday that “the power of digital advertising [through] ad-tech platforms controlling more and more of digital advertising revenues” has led to a “deeply built-in imbalance” between small creators and large tech platforms. Mr. Chandrasekhar was speaking at an event held by the Digital News Publishers Association.

ALSO READ
Centre issues guidelines to social media influencers to regulate promotions

Referring to remarks by Australian Member of Parliament Paul Fletcher, who had spoken about his efforts to force platforms like Google and Facebook parent Meta to negotiate deals that benefit news publishers more, Mr. Chandrasekhar said that his thinking is not very different from “how we’re approaching this issue”. He added that the forthcoming Digital India Act would address the issue of “disproportionate control” that ‘Big Tech’ platforms wield.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US