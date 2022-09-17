MoRTH makes 58 RTO services online based on Aadhaar authentication

The footfall at the regional transport offices (RTOs) is likely to significantly reduce, which would lead to greater efficiency in their functioning

PTI New Delhi
September 17, 2022 11:24 IST

| Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

As many as 58 citizen-centric services related to driving license, vehicle registration, and transfer of ownership can now be availed online with the help of Aadhaar authentication on voluntary basis.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on September 17 said that providing such services in a contactless and faceless manner would go a long way in saving critical time of citizens while easing their compliance burden.

Consequently, the footfall at the regional transport offices (RTOs) is likely to significantly reduce, which would lead to greater efficiency in their functioning.

The online services for which a citizen is required to undergo Aadhaar authentication on voluntary basis includes—application for Learner License, issue of duplicate Driving License and renewal of Driving License for which test of competence to drive is not required.

Further, the issue of International Driving Permit, change of address in Conductor License, application for Transfer of ownership of motor vehicle among others are also included among online services for which a citizen is required to undergo Aadhaar authentication on voluntary basis.

According to the notification issued by the ministry on September 16, any person who does not have Aadhaar number may avail such service in physical form by establishing the identity by submitting an alternative document physically with respective Authority as per CMVR 1989.

