MoRTH, DRDO sign pact to collaborate in geo-hazard management

New Delhi

20 January 2021 17:55 IST

This initiative will ensure safety of road users on national highways in the country against the adverse effects of landslides and other natural calamities

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Wednesday entered into a pact with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to strengthen cooperation in the sustainable geo-hazard management, according to a statement.

The pact was signed by Road Transport and Highways Secretary Giridhar Aramane and DRDO Secretary Satieesh Reddy here, the ministry said in the statement.

"It has been agreed that MoRTH and DRDO will cooperate in the areas of mutual benefit, including conceptual planning of integrated avalanche/landslide protection schemes or all-weather connectivity in snow-bound areas of our country including pre-feasibility of tunnels and viaducts," the statement said.

They will also cooperate in planning and designing of various avalanche and landslide control structures, and association in preparation of proposals and detailed project reports for tunnels, it added.

This initiative will ensure safety of road users on national highways (NHs) in the country against the adverse effects of landslides and other natural calamities.

The Defence Geo Informatics Research Establishment (DGRE), a DRDO laboratory, is a leading entity in the development of critical technologies for enhancing combat effectiveness with focus on terrains and avalanches. Its role and charter include mapping, forecasting, monitoring, controlling and mitigating landslides and avalanches in the Himalayan terrain.

It has been agreed by both the organisations to utilise the expertise of DRDO (through DGRE) in providing sustainable mitigation measures to damages caused by landslides, avalanche and other natural factors on various NHs in the country.