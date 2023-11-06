ADVERTISEMENT

Mortar shell defused by BSF in Jammu & Kashmir’s Arnia sector

November 06, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Jammu

BSF troops rushed to the Arnia sector, recovered the mortar shell and later successfully defused it in the fields

PTI

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Border Security Force on Monday detected and defused a mortar shell in an agriculture field along the International Border in Jammu’s Arnia, officials said.

Acting on the information of locals, BSF troops rushed to the Arnia sector, recovered the mortar shell and later successfully defused it in the fields, they said.

With this, they averted a major tragedy in the area, officials said, adding that the shell was fired by Pakistan rangers during a recent ceasefire violation.

Two personnel and a woman were injured in unprovoked shelling by Pakistan rangers in the Arnia sector on October 27.

Today's recovery of a mortar shell is the second such incident in the past less than a fortnight. Earlier, one mortar shell was detected and defused on October 31 in Arnia.

