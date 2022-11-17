Mortal remains of eight Indians killed in Maldives garage fire repatriated

November 17, 2022 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - Male

The fire broke out in the M. Nirufehi area near the Maaveyo Mosque, and is reported as the worst-ever recorded in Male city

PTI

Firefighters and emergency personnel stand outside a building after a major fire swept through cramped living quarters of foreign workers in the Maldives capital Male on November 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

The mortal remains of the eight Indian nationals who were killed in the deadly garage fire in the Maldivian capital in Male last week have been repatriated to India, the Indian High Commission said on November 17.

The eight Indians were among 10 people who died on November 10, when a major fire broke out in the garage below a cramped living quarters that housed foreign workers in Male.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fire broke out in the M. Nirufehi area near the Maaveyo Mosque, and is reported as the worst-ever recorded in Male city in terms of lives claimed and damage to property.

“Mortal remains of all 8 Indian nationals, who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident, have been repatriated to India. We thank Maldivian authorities for their support in this regard,” the Indian High Commission in Maldives tweeted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It did not provide their identities and other details.

The garage is located on the ground floor of the building, while the first-floor housed migrant workers. The living quarters had only a single window, according to news portal SunOnline international.

Trending

  1. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
  2. Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency 
  3. South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest
  4. A mixed bag: On U.S. midterm elections
  5. Seven million homes in dark as Russian missiles pound Ukraine cities

There were 38 migrant workers from Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka living in the building, with a gas cylinder next to each bed, the Maldives National Defence Force said.

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohammed Solih ordered a probe into the fire.

Foreign workers constitute about half of Male’s 2,50,000-strong population, who are mostly from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

fire

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US