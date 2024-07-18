Mortal remains of Captain Brijesh Thapa, killed in action in J&K’s Doda, taken to his hometown in Darjeeling

The mortal remains of Captain Brijesh Thapa were taken from the Bengdubi military station to his hometown in Lebong, Darjeeling, on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

Captain Thapa had lost his life in the line of duty while undertaking a counter-terrorist operation in Doda.

On July 16, Colonel Bhuwanesh Thapa (retd), father of Captain Brijesh Thapa, remembered his son and said that he is 'proud' that his son has done something for the nation and the security of the nation.

Speaking to ANI, he said that the government is taking action against the terrorists."I could not believe it when I was informed that he was no more. He always wanted to be in the Indian Army, right from his childhood. He used to wear my Army dress and roam around. Even after he had done his engineering, he still wanted to go to the Army. He cleared the exam in one go and was admitted into the army. I feel proud that my son has done something for the nation and for the security of the nation. The only sad part is that we won't be able to meet him again; otherwise, I am happy that he sacrificed his life for his country," he said.

Earlier on July 15, based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by the Indian Army and the JK Police was in progress in the area North of Doda. According to the White Knight Corps, contact with terrorists was established at about 9 PM during which a heavy firefight ensued. Four Army soldiers, including an officer, were killed in the ensuing fire-fight.

During the encounter security forces recovered 30 rounds of AK-47, one magazine of AK-47 rifle, and one HE-36 hand grenade. On July 16, LtGen MV SuchindraKumar, Northern Army Commander laid a wreath to pay homage to the bravehearts Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra & Sepoy Ajay Kumar Singh, who laid down their lives in the line of duty to ensure peace in the region, while undertaking a counter-terrorist operation in Doda.

