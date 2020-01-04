Morning Digest: BJP uses attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib to justify CAA, 28 killed in attack on military camp in Libya’s capital, and more

At least 28 people were killed in an attack on a military academy in the Libyan capital late on Saturday, the health minister of the Tripoli-based government said.

Tripoli, which is under the control of the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), is facing an offensive by military commander Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) that began in April.

Parties across political lines on Saturday condemned Friday’s mob attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. While the ruling BJP said the incident justified its decision to bring in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Opposition leaders called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government to take up the issue with Pakistan to ensure the safety of the shrine and pilgrims.

From free Netflix subscriptions to chats and dates with ‘lonely women’, a variety of “services” were advertised by Twitter handles by Saturday, inviting people to call 88662-88662. The only catch was that the number was the one announced by the BJP two days earlier, seeking calls from members of the public supportive of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Amid fury over Nankana Sahib attack, BJP uses it to justify Citizenship Amendment Act

The Centre’s ambitious healthcare insurance scheme — Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) — under the National Health Authority (NHA) has noted that as per details provided by the States, more than 390 hospitals of the over 19,000 empanelled have been served show cause notices/suspended/de-empanelled across nine States for alleged fraud.

Congress worker Sadaf Jafar and retired IPS officer S.R. Darapuri were among 14 persons granted bail by a Lucknow court on Saturday in connection with violence in the Uttar Pradesh capital on December 19 during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

A portion of West Bengal’s Barddhaman Railway Station building collapsed on January 4 evening, injuring two persons, an Eastern Railway spokesman said. The incident occurred at about 8.10 p.m. Videos of the collapse show the building falling with a loud sound.

India got caught in the crossfire between the United States and Iran after President Donald Trump blamed assassinated Iranian General Qasem Soleimani for a spate of terror attacks, including one in Delhi, a charge Iran’s envoy to India has denied.

A “dialogue over CAA with the government” with “scrumptious dinner” thrown in. An invitation sent to leading Bollywood figures on January 3 to meet Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been doing feverish rounds in the entertainment media WhatsApp groups on January 4.

Not for the first time, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi was trolled on Twitter for her comments. This time, Ms. Bedi, a popular figure on Twitter with more than 11 million followers, shared a doctored clip that claimed: “NASA recorded sound of sun —— Sun chants Om.”

With about 10 months to go for the T20 World Cup, India and Sri Lanka will look to try out various options as they begin the New Year with the first of the three-match series at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, here on Sunday. Jasprit Bumrah’s comeback is one of the major highlights of the series. The pace ace was out of action for four months owing to a back injury and would like to regain his touch.