Morning Digest: BJP uses attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib to justify CAA, 28 killed in attack on military camp in Libya’s capital, and more

28 killed in attack on military camp in Libya’s capital
At least 28 people were killed in an attack on a military academy in the Libyan capital late on Saturday, the health minister of the Tripoli-based government said.
Tripoli, which is under the control of the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), is facing an offensive by military commander Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) that began in April.
Amid fury over Nankana Sahib attack, BJP uses it to justify Citizenship Amendment Act
Parties across political lines on Saturday condemned Friday’s mob attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. While the ruling BJP said the incident justified its decision to bring in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Opposition leaders called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government to take up the issue with Pakistan to ensure the safety of the shrine and pilgrims.
BJP’s pro-Citizenship Amendment Act number heats up Twitter
From free Netflix subscriptions to chats and dates with 'lonely women', a variety of "services" were advertised by Twitter handles by Saturday, inviting people to call 88662-88662. The only catch was that the number was the one announced by the BJP two days earlier, seeking calls from members of the public supportive of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
171 hospitals de-listed for fraud under PM-JAY
The Centre’s ambitious healthcare insurance scheme — Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) — under the National Health Authority (NHA) has noted that as per details provided by the States, more than 390 hospitals of the over 19,000 empanelled have been served show cause notices/suspended/de-empanelled across nine States for alleged fraud.
Anti-CAA protests: Congress worker Sadaf Jafar, former IPS officer Darapuri among 14 granted bail
Congress worker Sadaf Jafar and retired IPS officer S.R. Darapuri were among 14 persons granted bail by a Lucknow court on Saturday in connection with violence in the Uttar Pradesh capital on December 19 during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Two injured as portion of railway station building collapses in West Bengal’s Barddhaman
A portion of West Bengal’s Barddhaman Railway Station building collapsed on January 4 evening, injuring two persons, an Eastern Railway spokesman said. The incident occurred at about 8.10 p.m. Videos of the collapse show the building falling with a loud sound.
India caught in the crossfire as Trump invokes Delhi post Soleimani killing
India got caught in the crossfire between the United States and Iran after President Donald Trump blamed assassinated Iranian General Qasem Soleimani for a spate of terror attacks, including one in Delhi, a charge Iran’s envoy to India has denied.
Government invites Bollywood for dialogue on CAA
A “dialogue over CAA with the government” with “scrumptious dinner” thrown in. An invitation sent to leading Bollywood figures on January 3 to meet Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been doing feverish rounds in the entertainment media WhatsApp groups on January 4.
‘Sun chants Om’: Puducherry Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi trolled for tweeting fake video
Not for the first time, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi was trolled on Twitter for her comments. This time, Ms. Bedi, a popular figure on Twitter with more than 11 million followers, shared a doctored clip that claimed: “NASA recorded sound of sun —— Sun chants Om.”
Bumrah’s return highlights India’s first venture in the new year
With about 10 months to go for the T20 World Cup, India and Sri Lanka will look to try out various options as they begin the New Year with the first of the three-match series at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, here on Sunday. Jasprit Bumrah’s comeback is one of the major highlights of the series. The pace ace was out of action for four months owing to a back injury and would like to regain his touch.