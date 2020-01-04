Morning Digest: Air strike targets Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Special provisions likely for J&K residents in jobs, and more

An Iraqi official says an air strike has hit two cars carrying Iran-backed militia north of Baghdad, one day after U.S. attack on top Iranian general Gen. Qassem Soleimani. The official said five members of the militia were killed. The official said the identity of those killed was not immediately known. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to reporters.

The Centre is exploring the option of implementing the mandatory requirement of continuous stay in the region for a minimum of 15 years before applying for a job in government sector and admissions in schools and colleges in the Union Territory of J&K.

The MEA called upon the Government of Pakistan to ensure protection of the gurdwara, which was targeted by a mob during January 3 afternoon that reportedly threw stones and whipped up communal frenzy in the area near the place of worship.

Weighing in on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Dr. Banerjee said: “We should be worried about creating structures of the state, power structures which make you so vulnerable, you can be extorted in many ways.”

After the violence during the protests against the CAA and the police firing that left many dead and hundreds wounded, people are too scared to step out of their homes. Locals blame outsiders for the stone-pelting that set off the chain of events.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to 11 Chief Ministers, urging them to emulate the model set by the Kerala Assembly in passing a resolution demanding that the Centre scrap the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) 2019.

A senior government official said that though the Act has the provision to grant citizenship to members of six communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India illegally.

Six districts — Tiruchiruapalli, Thanjavur, Dindigul, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai and Tiruvannamalai — formed the backbone of the DMK’s overall performance. The party bagged more than 100 seats in the panchayat unions in each of these districts.

Widespread protests against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or CAA, 2019, have severely dented the image of the Narendra Modi government.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promised “severe revenge” for Soleimani’s death, the biggest escalation yet in a feared proxy war between Iran and the U.S. on Iraqi soil

Major General Qasem Soleimani , the commander of Iran’s Quds Force who was killed in a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday, had an illustrious career as a spymaster and military strategist and a celebratory status in Iran.

Gen. Qassem Soleimani “made the death of innocent people his sick passion,” Mr. Trump said from his estate in Palm Beach, Florida, adding “a lot of lives would have been saved” if he’d been hunted down years ago.

The 26-year-old, who last donned India colours in an away Test match against the West Indies from August 30 to September 2, has made a return to the national side for the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka starting here on Sunday.

Formula E earned FIA World Championship status this season, increasing the buzz around motorsport’s fastest growing series. Here’s everything you need to know about a competition started to promote sustainable mobility.