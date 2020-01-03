Morning Digest: Iranian General killed in air strike at Baghdad airport, Shaheen Bagh protesters to continue sit-in, and more

Gen Qassim Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was killed in an air strike at Baghdad’s international airport Friday, Iraqi television and three Iraqi officials said.

The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, or PMF, the officials said.

While certain individuals, claiming to be organisers of the demonstration, had put out statements that the agitation was to be called off, those at the site of protest dismissed these as rumours being spread to break the demonstration.

The announcement came following the talks between the Directors-General of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guards Bangladesh in New Delhi from December 25 to 30, 2019.

The DMK had won in 727 of 1,632 seats the results of which were declared for the post of panchayat union ward members as of 11.30 p.m. The AIADMK was lagging by nearly 170 seats, as its candidates had won only in 556 seats.

Addressing thousands of students and seers of various Mutts, Mr. Modi said instead of carrying out agitations against Pakistan which was “oppressing” its minorities, the anti-CAA protesters were opposing the government for implementing the CAA and NRC.

Dr. Agrawal’s comments come in the wake of widespread outrage spurred by reports that the panel would determine if the poem was “anti-Hindu,” “anti-national” or had “hurt Hindu sentiments.”

Several architects have raised concerns over the government’s proposed change of land-use of plots to make way for a new Parliament House, flagging the potential reduction in land for general public use.

The 180-page appeal said the tribunal crossed its jurisdiction by terming the appointment of incumbent N. Chandrasekaran as illegal while restoring Mr. Mistry as Chairman.

A survey released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) in November 2019, titled “Drinking water, sanitation, hygiene and housing conditions in India”, claimed that about 28.7% of rural households across India still lacked access to any form of latrines.

Nine of the 10 animals that received the vaccine were highly protected when exposed to the bacteria six months after vaccination.

Former World champion Mirabai Chanu, on course to seal a berth for the Tokyo Games, maintained her eighth spot in the Olympic qualifiers’ ranking list released by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) on Thursday.

The ATP Cup, which begins on Friday, will feature 24 nations contesting in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney over 10 days for the first time and will give the top men's players a solid platform to prepare for the Australian Open.