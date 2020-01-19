Morning Digest: Union Ministers begin J&K outreach; Doval, Gotabaya discuss bilateral issues, and more

From inaugurating water supply schemes, classrooms and heritage lights, 36 Union Ministers on Saturday started a six-day tour to attend outreach camps in J&K, the first such visit since the special status of the erstwhile state came to an end more than six months ago on August 5.

Women. Suddenly, they are visible. Great-grandmothers, grandmothers, mothers, teenagers, baby girls. They have slowly but surely reclaimed a corner of a public ground and pitched their tent. They have also reclaimed a tiny but visible corner of a balcony in a crowded shopping area where a hoarding has been placed and young children draw.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Saturday met Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Colombo and discussed key bilateral issues including economic development and strategic cooperation.

The Environment Ministry has exempted oil and gas firms, looking to conduct exploratory drilling, from seeking an environmental clearance. The clearance is for both on-shore and offshore drilling explorations and the process is an ecologically-intensive exercise that involves digging multiple wells and conducting seismic surveys offshore.

Amid nationwide protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, or CAA, 2019, and the threat of non-cooperation by some States with the Central government’s plan to update the National Population Register (NPR) and possibly establish a National Register of Indian Citizens, Kerala has filed a suit in the Supreme Court of India seeking to declare the CAA as unconstitutional. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh has also filed a similar suit, challenging the constitutional validity of the National Investigation Agency Act.

The rise in retail price inflation to a nearly six-year high of 7.35% in December has led to increasing worries that the Indian economy may be headed towards stagflation. The current rise in retail inflation has been attributed mainly to the rise in the prices of vegetables such as onions. Still, the steady rise in wider inflation figures over the last few months amidst falling economic growth has led to fears of stagflation.

Treating patients with mental health issues is seldom about managing just the disease; a whole host of other factors, including stigma, discrimination, lack of awareness and long-term rehabilitation need to be tackled by health care professionals.

The auction of paddy for a cause — the legal fight against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) — at Sasoni-Merbil in eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh district was deferred on Saturday even as more farmers from other areas joined in the “rice revolution”.

The Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust has said the temple dedicated to 19th-century saint Sai Baba in Shirdi, Maharashtra, will remain open despite a call for an indefinite bandh from January 19 by a section of local citizens.