Morning Digest: Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh rings in new year with anti-CAA slogans, NPR trial form gets government nod for rollout, and more

Scores of people from across the city flocked to the Noida-Kalindi Kunj Highway in a show of solidarity. People from all walks of like, including artists, professors, students, stood on the highway that has been blocked with police barricades on both ends.

Around 30 lakh people responded to the “pretest” form that was used to collect data in 74 districts. It sought details on 21 parameters, especially the “place of birth of father and mother, the last place of residence”, along with Aadhaar (optional), voter ID card and mobile phone number.

While the fares for ordinary non-AC classes will be increase by 1 paisa/km, for mail/Express Non-AC classes the fare will go up by 2 paise/km. For AC classes, the hike will be 4 paisa/km.

About 10 days ago, Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam discussed the project with Secretary of the Jal Shakti Ministry U.P. Singh, apart from seeking funds for various other projects in the water sector.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has outlined plans to invest more than ₹102 lakh crore on infrastructure projects by 2024-25, with the Centre, States and the private sector to share the capital expenditure in a 39:39:22 formula.

The city has been battered by more than six months of unrest with marches attended by millions, as well as confrontations in which police have fired tear gas and rubber bullets -- and protesters have responded with petrol bombs.

Washington and Beijing earlier this month announced a “Phase One” trade deal, de-escalating their nearly two-year trade war as Mr. Trump reduced or cancelled some tariffs while Beijing promised to adopt trade reforms and buy more U.S. farm exports.

Mr. Macron also pledged to push through an overhaul of the pension system, after weeks of nationwide strikes by trade unions. He said he expected his government to quickly find a compromise with unions on the reform, but without departing from the principles laid out by ministers.

“Piano adapted for Carnatic music is becoming a sub-genre in itself. Harmony does not exist in the South Indian classical system, so I think there’s a whole world which would be curious to understand what I have done,” he said.

United has not won a league title since Alex Ferguson’s final season in charge seven years ago, while Arsenal has to go back to 2004 for the last time it raised the Premier League trophy, during the reign of Arsene Wenger.

The ICC could make four-day Tests mandatory from 2023 as part of the World Test Championship, primarily to free up the crowded calendar. If four-day Tests are held during the 2015-2023 cycle, it would free up 335 days of scheduled cricket.