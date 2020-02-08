Morning Digest: National capital all set to vote today, government to organise another visit by foreign diplomats to J&K, and more

The national capital votes today to elect a new government, after a campaign in which the BJP pulled no punches against the AAP which is eyeing another term in office. The Congress is the third main force in the contest in which 672 candidates are in the fray for 70 assembly seats. Over 1.47 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. Polling will begin at 8 a.m. and will end at 6 p.m.

The government is making preparations to organise a second visit of diplomats, including several European Ambassadors to visit Srinagar and Jammu next week. According to the sources, about 20 to 25 envoys from “different geographical regions” are being invited to join the delegation.

The Centre on Friday stoutly opposed the plea of S. Nalini, 52, convicted in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination case, to release her forthwith from prison on the ground that she had been kept in illegal detention since September 9, 2018.

The Public Safety Act (PSA) dossier, based on which former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has been booked include public remarks allegedly made by her against the Army, pro-militant tweets and attempts “to collaborate with separatists”.

A group of 15 students from Kerala, who were stranded at Kunming airport in China following coronavirus outbreak, landed at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) around 11 p.m. on Friday.

A whopping 98% out of a large packet of sensitive credit and debit card details, that have been put up for sale on the dark net, are those of Indian customers, Group-IB — a Singapore-based cybersecurity company — has revealed.

A U.K. court on Friday directed Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani to pay $100 million towards a conditional order granted to three Chinese banks pursuing the recovery of over $680 million owed to them as part of a loan agreement.

United States on Friday offered up to $100 million to China and other impacted countries to combat the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal attracted what organisers said was a world record crowd for a tennis match when they played an exhibition event in the Cape Town Stadium on Friday.

Roma's chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League suffered another blow on Friday as a 3-2 home defeat by Bologna extended the capital club's winless streak to three Serie A games.