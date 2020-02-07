Morning Digest: Omar Abdulla, Mehbooba Mufti booked under Public Safety Act; all 645 Indian evacuees from Wuhan test negative for coronavirus, and more

Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti booked under Public Safety Act
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on February 6 slapped the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) against former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah besides two political stalwarts from the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party.
All 645 Indian evacuees from Wuhan test negative for coronavirus
All 645 evacuees from Wuhan, China, have tested negative for novel coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry said in a release on Thursday. It said 1,38,750 passengers from 1,265 flights had been screened for the virus as on February 5.
Narendra Modi silent on real issues: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “distracting’ people by talking about ‘other’ issues and remaining silent on the real issue of unemployment.
No plan to amend Constitution to include Net access as fundamental right, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
Minister for Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday justified the imposition of Internet blockade in Jammu and Kashmir by stating that national security trumped over the right to use the Internet and the blockade would be reviewed periodically based on the law and order situation in the region.
India to study air corridors for trade with Central Asian countries
Apart from developing trade via the Chabahar port in Iran, India would like to explore setting up “air corridors” between India and five Central Asian nations, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Thursday.
Removal of Modi portrait a BJP conspiracy: Urdu Academy chairman
Madhya Pradesh Urdu Academy Chairman Aziz Qureshi said that the removal of portraits of President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his officewas intended to stoke a controversy and was the handiwork of the BJP, seeking to derail efforts at course correction at the literary institute.
Indian companies in China brace for uncertainty amid outbreak
Indian firms based in China are bracing for an uncertain month ahead amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has brought factories and the services sector to a grinding halt.
China to cut tariffs on $75 billion in US imports: official
China on Thursday said it will halve punitive tariffs on USD 75 billion in U.S. imports from February 14, a month after Beijing and Washington signed a truce in their long-running trade war.
Real Madrid crash out of Copa del Rey
Real Madrid were knocked out of the Copa del Rey on Thursday as Martin Odegaard put on a creative masterclass against his parent club to lead Real Sociedad to a thrilling 4-3 victory.
Barca dumped out of Copa del Rey by last-gasp Athletic strike
Record 30-times winners Barcelona were sent crashing out of the Copa del Rey in a 1-0 defeat at Athletic Bilbao on Thursday after a stoppage-time header from Inaki Williams.