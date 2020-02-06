Morning Digest: Trump acquitted of all impeachment charges, Coronavirus death toll in China rises to 560, and more

In political triumph, Trump acquitted of all impeachment charges

U.S. President Donald Trump drew on staunch Republican support on Wednesday to defeat the gravest threat yet to his three-year-old presidency, winning acquittal in the Senate on impeachment charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Coronavirus: death toll in China rises to 560, over 3000 new cases in the country

The number of confirmed fatalities from China's coronavirus outbreak rose to at least 560, after authorities in hardest-hit Hubei province reported 70 new deaths on February 6. In its daily update, the health commission in Hubei also confirmed the number of confirmed infections in the outbreak has reached 28,018 nationwide with 3,694 new cases reported.

VHP wants Trust to stick to original design on Ram temple

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday requested the newly announced Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, to keep to the design finalised by the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas which had spearheaded the movement for the temple at Ayodhya.

Election Commission asks Delhi Police to warn DCP Rajesh Deo over linking Shaheen Bagh shooter to AAP

The Election Commission on Wednesday asked the Delhi police to issue a warning to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo for publicly speaking about the link between the AAP and the man who fired at the protest at Shaheen Bagh.

Theater command system under CDS faces teething problems

The much needed integration of the armed forces under the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to fight modern wars efficiently, is facing teething problems, especially under a budding theater command system.

WHO busts myths and fake messages on coronavirus

Busting the myths and fake messages circulating on social media, the Public Health department of Maharashtra on Wednesday said consuming more garlic, curry leaves or cow’s urine would neither treat nor prevent one from the novel coronavirus (nCoV) infection.

U.K. government moots changes in BBC funding

U.K. government hinted on Wednesday that the annual BBC licence fee on Britain’s television-watching households could be scrapped after the next review of its royal charter, as crunch funding talks with the broadcaster near.

Rajini-Kamal alliance prospects on thin ice

Actor Rajinikanth’s blunt statement in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Population Register has cast serious doubts on the possibility of an alliance between him and fellow film star and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan for the Assembly election in 2021.

NZ vs IND | Taylor-made victory for Black Caps

An unbeaten century from veteran batsman Ross Taylor powered New Zealand to a stunning four-wicket win over India in the first One-Day International here on Wednesday.

Tokyo Olympics CEO: I’m seriously worried over China virus

Tokyo Olympics organisers on Wednesday said they are increasingly concerned about the disruption the fast-spreading virus in China is causing ahead of the games, which open in just under six months.

Mueller shines as Bayern squeeze into German Cup quarter-finals

Thomas Mueller weighed in with a goal and an assist as holders Bayern Munich squeezed past Hoffenheim 4-3 on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the German Cup.