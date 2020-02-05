Morning Digest: Top J&K leaders remain in jail, Buttgieg takes lead in Iowa caucus, and more

Six months on, top Jammu and Kashmir leaders to stay in jail

As they completed six months in detention on Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir’s top mainstream leaders such as Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah of the National Conference (NC) and Mehbooba Mufti of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are unlikely to be released anytime soon by the administration.

nCoV: Govt. earmarks aerobridges at dedicated gates at airports

The government on Tuesday said it would take extra measures to screen passengers for the novel coronavirus (nCoV) such as earmarking aerobridges at airports for passengers evacuated from Wuhan to prevent the virus from spreading.

Maharashtra tops list of States hit by global medical data leak

Medical details of over 120 million Indian patients have been leaked and made freely available on the Internet, according to a recent report published by Greenbone Sustainable Resilience, a German cybersecurity firm.What is even more worrying is that the number of data troves containing this sensitive data went up by a significant number in the Indian context a month after Greenbone’s initial report was published.

Only 7 in 100 anganwadi beneficiaries are in cities

For every 100 anganwadi beneficiaries in the country, only seven are in urban areas, according to the government’s response to a Right to Information (RTI) query from The Hindu. This is primarily because of a severe lack of anganwadis in cities, leading to poor coverage of the government’s flagship programme in early childhood development.

Surat’s diamond trade hit by coronavirus, holiday in Hong Kong

The outbreak of the coronavirus in China has adversely affected Surat’s diamond industry, which was expecting a spike in volumes following the China-U.S. trade treaty. But, with the sudden outbreak and rapid spread of the pandemic exports are unlikely to go up in the fourth quarter, as per the assessment of industry players in the diamond city.

Buttigieg takes lead in Iowa caucuses, Sanders second

Democratic White House candidate Pete Buttigieg seized a shock lead in the chaotic Iowa caucuses, closely trailed by leftist senator Bernie Sanders, according to partial returns released on Tuesday after an embarrassing delay in reporting the results.

I wish to serve all Sri Lankans: Gotabaya

Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Tuesday said he would look after all citizens and not just “a particular community”, in his first Independence Day address to the nation, even as his government dropped the Tamil national anthem from the ceremony.

U.N. takes no action on order against Myanmar on Rohingyas

The U.N. Security Council on Tuesday discussed the International Court of Justice’s order that Myanmar must do all it can to prevent genocide against the Rohingya Muslims, but failed to agree on a statement.

Under 19 World Cup | India enters final after beating Pakistan by 10 wickets

Yashasvi Jaiswal batted like a man among boys while Kartik Tyagi reminded Pakistan of Waqar Younis’ toe-crushing yorkers as defending champions India walloped their arch-rivals by 10 wickets to enter their seventh ICC U-19 World Cup final in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

Liverpool youngsters reach FA Cup fifth round

Liverpool's youngest ever team proved coach Jurgen Klopp was right to rest his stars as they reached the FA Cup fifth round with a 1-0 win against third-tier Shrewsbury on Tuesday.