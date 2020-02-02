Morning Digest: CAA a 'clear violation' of Indian Constitution, says Amnesty; Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget booster falls short of expectations, and more

At the post-Budget press conference, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman exuded confidence in being able to reduce the fiscal deficit via increased revenue generation.

The Amnesty International has told the U.S. lawmakers that the recently enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) stands in “clear violation” of the Constitution of India and international human rights law and “legitimises discrimination” on the basis of religion.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said the government was ready to talk to the protesters at Shaheen Bagh to clear their doubts over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), but that the dialogue should be in a “structured form”.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s second Budget speech on February 1 sought to make up in length and breadth for what it couldn’t deliver in the form of an effective stimulus for India’s fast-slowing economy.

Former Tripura Minister and multi-crore Public Works Department (PWD) scam accused Badal Choudhury got relief on Saturday, with the High Court of Tripura releasing him on bail.

Employee unions of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Saturday opposed the Centre’s plan to sell a part of its stake in the state-run insurance behemoth through an initial public offering (IPO), insisting that the move was “against national interest.”

The Palestinian Authority has cut all ties with the U.S. and Israel, including security relations after rejecting a West Asia peace plan presented this week by U.S. President Donald Trump, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Saturday.

For the second time in three days, a man opened fire near the site of an anti-CAA protest in the capital. The man, identified as Kapil Gujjar, declared that only the “voice of Hindus would count” in the country, as he was taken away by the police from the protest site at Shaheen Bagh.

Israel's interior ministry said Saturday it was broadening border restrictions to bar entry to anyone who has visited China in the past two weeks. On Thursday the country barred all flights from China over concern about the coronavirus epidemic, amid growing fears of global contagion.

N. Ram, Chairman of The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, said on Saturday that it would be a serious mistake to see the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register as a mere distraction from the current economic crisis. He said it was part of the larger Hindutva project being pushed by the BJP government.

Former Test left-arm spinner Maninder Singh and medium-fast bowler Sanjeev Sharma, both from Delhi, have applied for the post of National selector.

Liverpool surged 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 win over Southampton, while Bruno Fernandes made his Manchester United debut in a goalless draw against Wolves on Saturday.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel admitted Neymar's latest lavish birthday celebrations were a “distraction” at a key time in the season after the Brazilian helped the Ligue 1 leaders to a 5-0 win over nine-man Montpellier on Saturday.