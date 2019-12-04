Morning digest: Citizenship Bill likely to be tabled next week; House impeachment report says Trump abused power of his office, and more

The Centre has written to all the States voicing concern that due to the lower Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections, the compensation cess might not be enough to pay for losses arising out of the tax system.

U.S. President Donald Trump abused his power of office, a key Congressional committee from the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives has alleged in a report based on its impeachment hearings against the President.

BJP MPs were warned against absenteeism by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday. He said the presence of MPs was to be strictly ensured as the government would be tabling the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) next week. The Bill is expected to be cleared by the Cabinet on Wednesday.

Mobile phone users will now be able to switch their telecom service provider while retaining their old number in a maximum of five days, December 16 onwards, as the new regulations on mobile number portability come into effect.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has not commented on Monday’s disclosure by the U.S. space agency NASA of information and pictures about India’s moon lander Vikram that disappeared from the radar tracking screen on September 7.

As far as colonial-era monuments go, St. John’s Church in Kolkata is by far the richest in terms of history. In its compound lie buried several figures who landscaped the colonial era, and a mere walk in the churchyard — looking at the tombstones and tablets — can help discerning visitors reconstruct in their heads the period when the sun never set on the British Empire.

The Lok Sabha witnessed an uproar on Tuesday as Congress and BJP members engaged in sharp exchanges over onion prices and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s comments relating to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman.

Indian-origin U.S. Senator Kamala Harris of California announced on December 3 the end of her 2020 presidential campaign after failing to garner support in key states despite an early rise in the polls, according to a campaign source.

At least 16 Opposition parties have signed a motion demanding a debate on “electoral reforms for free and fair elections”. The parties are likely to ask the Narendra Modi government to revert to paper ballot in place of the electronic voting machine.

India and Sweden should spread the awareness of climate change to the grassroots level to help create a front to meet the global challenge, said King Carl XVI Gustaf on Tuesday in an exclusive interview with The Hindu. The Swedish king urged Indian farmers to convert agricultural waste into a profitable business and Queen Silvia demanded a campaign to end sexual violence in India.

All 133 Muslim mosques and shrines, with an annual income of ₹26 crore and 9,500 kanals (one kanal is 0.12 acre) of land, in Jammu & Kashmir have come under the Central Waqf Board under the J&K Reorganisation Act. All Hindu and Sikh religious places will be governed by the local shrine boards under the Acts passed by the erstwhile State of J&K.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered a financial review of all the major works undertaken by the State Urban Development Department (UDD) in the past five years. The works include the controversial Mumbai Development Plan-2034 and the reservation of land made for it by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party government.