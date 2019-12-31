Morning Digest: Outgoing Army Chief Bipin Rawat appointed as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, 100 organisations against CAA to unite under one banner, and more

Gen. Rawat is set to retire as the Army chief on December 31 on completing three years of tenure and will assume charge as the CDS. Vice-Chief of Army Lt. Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane is scheduled to take over as the 28th Chief of Army Staff.

Railway Board Chairman V.K. Yadav's comments come after the December 20 statement made by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that “revenge” would be taken against those elements that had indulged in the destruction of property.

The groups will be having a series of nationwide protests and demonstrations in January on significant days that mark the birth or death anniversaries of notable people. The series of protests will start from January 3, which is the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule.

The long-pending expansion of the MVA govt. took place with the surprise inclusion of Aaditya Thackeray, first-time MLA from Worli and grandson of Sena patriarch Balsaheb Thackeray. He is the first member of his family to have jumped into active electoral politics in this Assembly polls.

Justice Rao’s dissent was resurrected by a nine-judge Bench in the 2017 privacy judgment, which said “neither life nor liberty are bounties conferred by the State”.

Niti Aayog has given India an overall score of 60 points, driven mostly by progress in clean energy and sanitation (88); peace, justice and strong institutions (72); and affordable and clean energy (70).

According to an official, the NC’s Ishfaq Jabbar, a former legislator from Ganderbal, Ghulam Nabi Bhat, PDP’s Bashir Mir from Kangan and Zahoor Mir from Pampore, also a former minister; and Peoples Conference's Yasir Reshi, also a former legislator, were released n the afternoon.

The Supreme Court, in September last year, had declared the Centre’s flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid and held that the biometric ID would remain mandatory for the filing of I-T returns and allotment of the PAN.

“We have taken a decision to give 5G spectrum for trial to all players,” Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said at the sidelines of an event. However, the approval for conducting trials does not automatically translate into a nod for participating in the commercial roll-out of 5G networks.

Though the central bank offered to sell four securities in the auction, it accepted bids for only three. In the OMO purchase of 6.45% GS 2029, ie the 10-year benchmark security, the RBI received ₹25,698 crore worth of bids but accepted ₹10,000 crore worth.

India’s performance in Tests — seven wins in eight matches — highlighted the focus on the importance of workload management that has propelled the team into a zone of perfect returns for the effort put in.

The ICC wanting to stage more global events, BCCI’s demands for an expanded bilateral calendar, proliferation of T20 leagues around the world and cost of hosting a five-day game are some factors contributing to the need for a four-day game.