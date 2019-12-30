Morning Digest: Pakistan to host OIC meet on Kashmir, CAA; In maiden order, Hemant Soren drops Pathalgadi cases; and more

The announcement came days after recently-appointed Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud visited Islamabad and met with the Pakistani leadership, including Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on December 26.

The first Cabinet meeting chaired by Mr. Soren also gave its nod to change the Jharkhand State logo. In the present State logo, the Ashoka Chakra is placed between four J-s.

Barring Mizoram, Lakshadweep, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar, none of the governments used even half of the sum granted in the past three years, according to an analysis of the data shared in Parliament.

The Uttar Pradesh government’s acceptance of ₹6.27 lakh from the Muslim community as “compensation” for damages caused to public property during anti-CAA protests lacks due process.

His statement was made in the backdrop of protests across the country, including on campuses and led by students, against the government’s Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which fast-tracks citizenship to six religious minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, except Muslims.

North India continued to reel under intense cold on December 29 as the Haryana government decided to close schools for two days and reduced visibility due to dense fog affected the movement of flights and trains at several places.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has clarified that while there was a “possibility” that the National Register for Citizens (NRC) “may take place”, it would only be through a due legal process, with rules for it being defined “through adequate consultation”.

Fr. Mathew from Kerala has been living in Varanasi for 45 years. A “Gandhian” social activist, he is a coordinator of the Sanjha Sanskriti Manch, an umbrella organisation of social groups and organisations working in different fields concerning human lives and livelihood in Varanasi.

Among six persons killed in Firozabad during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, on December 20 was a differently-abled man with a five-year-old daughter. Another victim leaves behind an ailing and dependent mother.

From the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, to the landmark Ayodhya verdict, 2019 proved to be an eventful year. Here’s a recap of the important moments through the most-read editorials from The Hindu.

Investors build their portfolio from among the choice of products at their disposal. And women, more than men, often work with a limited bouquet of offerings that fit within their comfort zone. To add to this, the risks and return potential of these financial products are not understood.

The biggest surprise of Indian shooting, in a year it dominated world shooting, was Manu Bhaker being asked to compete in the junior section of mixed air pistol in the ongoing National Championship in Bhopal.

In a year when top-ranked teams were busy fighting it out in the Pro League and amping up their game against the toughest opponents, the highlight for the Indian men and women’s hockey teams was booking the ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to round up the year.