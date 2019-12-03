Morning digest: Rajnath Singh says government ready to make rape laws more stringent, NASA satellite finds Indian Moon lander Vikram's debris, and more

The government was ‘ready to make more stringent provisions in law’, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told the Lok Sabha on Monday after members expressed outrage over the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad last week.

A NASA satellite orbiting the Moon has found India’s Chandrayaan-2 Vikram lander which crashed on the lunar surface in September, the U.S. space agency said on December 2.

The absence of seven members, under whose names starred questions were listed, led to the adjournment of the Rajya Sabha five minutes before the scheduled time, drawing the ire of Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Monday.

The Supreme Court on Monday did not accede to a request to urgently list a petition seeking a declaration that the practice of polygamy and nikah halala are unconstitutional.

A one-member Judicial Commission inquiring into the alleged encounter deaths of 17 villagers, including six minors, in Sarkeguda of Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh in June 2012 has said in its report that there is no evidence to suggest the slain villagers were Maoists.

Lok Sabha on Monday cleared the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that seeks to replace the ordinance, issued on September 20. The Bill aimed to bring in more investment in the manufacturing sector by bringing down corporate tax rate to 22% without incentives and 15% for new manufacturing entities.

In a significant shift, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is likely to support a new version of the Citizenship Amendment Bill after the Home Ministry indicated that northeastern States would be shielded from the impact of the law.

With the first phase of the five phase polls for Jharkhand Assembly having concluded, the question that is beginning to emerge as a crucial imponderable is whether the BJP’s punt on multi-cornered contests will pay off for the party or end up hurting its electoral prospects. The ruling party’s decision to go it alone this time saw its ally, the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), parting ways and fielding at least 45 candidates this time.

Expressing concern over the recent sexual assault cases, the National Human Rights Commission on Monday issued notices to the Centre, States and Union Territories seeking reports on the standard operating procedure (SOP) for dealing with such cases and the use of the Nirbhaya Fund. The NHRC has asked the governments to respond in six weeks.

Lionel Messi claimed a record sixth men's Ballon d'Or award on December 2, beating Liverpool's four leading nominees to claim soccer's most prestigious individual trophy.

The Argentine, who won the Liga title with Barcelona but only managed third place in the Copa America with his country, added to his 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015 trophies.

Facebook Inc said on Monday it has introduced an option to transfer photos and videos from the social media network directly to other services, starting with Google Photos.

The option will be available to users in Ireland, with a worldwide roll-out planned for the first half of 2020.