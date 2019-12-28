Morning Digest: I-T officials pursuing Ambani money trail overseas, BJP forms panel to reach out to Muslims, and more

The Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) government’s three-capital proposal has stirred a hornet’s nest and rattled the 25,000-odd farmers who parted with their land, totalling more than 33,000 acres, for a world-class ‘Amaravati capital city’.

The Income Tax department said it has ‘exchanged’ information regarding “members of the Mukesh Ambani family” over alleged “undisclosed foreign income and assets” in a quarterly meet this month at Ukraine, with seven countries India had pacts with.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday equated the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) with the demonetisation of November 2016. He said both the exercises taxed the poor and if the NRC was implemented across India, the poor would suffer the most as they would have to pay bribes to correct any mistakes made during the enumeration.

Hundreds of people in the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh's Kargil district were able to video call their relatives living outside the snowbound region after 145 days of Internet shutdown as the authorities restored the service but with riders.

The Union Home Ministry has relaxed the provisions for Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) card holders that made it compulsory for those aged above 50 and below 20 to renew their cards on renewal of their passports.

Amid continuing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the BJP has set up an informal committee to reach out to the Muslim community and allay doubts over the CAA and the National Register for Citizens (NRC).

The Congress will take out flag marches under the slogan “Save Constitution, save India” across the country on Saturday to mark its foundation day.

The BJP said here on Friday that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should be awarded the title of “liar of the year” for his claim that the National Population Register (NPR) was a “tax” on the poor.

Rescuers in Hawaii intensified their search on Friday for a missing tour helicopter with seven people aboard as daybreak hit the island of Kauai, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Brian Lara is best remembered for the numbers he stacked up. Knocks of 375 and 400 not out came 10 years apart and saw him set, and regain, the world record for the highest Test score. He remains the only batsman to score 500 runs in a First Class innings. But here comes a contradiction. Lara never looked at numbers. The evidence lies in the fact that he retired from international cricket when just 47 short of 12,000 Test runs and after having played 299 One-Day Internationals! In this interview, the legendary left-hander, now 50, reflects on various aspects of cricket, past and present. Excerpts: