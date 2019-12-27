Morning Digest: House-to-house verification planned for NPR, Revamp of railway freight and passenger fares likely, and more

The Narendra Modi government proposes to update the existing National Population Register, which already has an electronic database of more than 119 crore residents, by verifying the details of all respondents through house-to-house enumeration, according to an official manual on conducting the fresh NPR exercise.

The Railways is mulling “rationalising” of charges for both passenger and freight services, Railway Board Chairman V.K. Yadav said on Thursday. But he did not clarify whether the fares will be increased.

A group of astrophysicists and space enthusiasts took to the skies for a special view of the solar eclipse on Thursday.

The Shiv Sena-ruled Thane Municipal Corporation has decided to shift its salary accounts from Axis Bank to a nationalized bank, a civic official said.

Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske, in a meeting on Thursday, directed officials to shift the accounts from Axis Bank to a nationalized bank, the official said.

Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) president Jitan Ram Manjhi’s plan to organise a joint rally with Asaduddin Owaisi of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens in minority-dominated Kishanganj district, on December 29, has triggered speculation about new political equations taking shape in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections due in October-November 2020.

The Cabinet has decided in principle to give ₹1.3 crore to former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist, Nambi Narayanan of the infamous ISRO spy scandal case to settle the case filed by him against the State in the Sub-Court in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Supreme Court has outlined three aspects it usually considers while granting a stay order.

At a time of widespread protests by university students, Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has launched new guidelines for values and ethics in higher education.

The Pakistan government on Thursday filed a review petition against the Supreme Court’s decision about legislation on the extension of service of army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Despite efforts to clear misconceptions surrounding the solar eclipse, people in parts of Karnataka continued to follow practices that are not founded in science. Among the bizarre were cases of children with disabilities being buried neck deep in compost pits during the eclipse in Kalaburagi, Vijayapura and Tumakuru districts, with the belief that it would cure them.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has alleged that his teammate Danish Kaneria faced discrimination at the hands of a few Pakistani cricketers, who were reluctant to even eat with him because he was a Hindu.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has slammed the International Cricket Council’s ranking system, terming it as “absolute garbage“.

Polling for the first phase of rural local body elections in 27 districts of Tamil Nadu will be held on Friday. The local body polls are being held in a staggered manner after a delay of over three years.

Iraq’s President said on Thursday he was “ready to resign” rather than put forward the candidate of a pro-Iranian coalition for the post of Prime Minister, deepening the country’s political crisis.