Morning digest: Media images of ‘NPR 2020 forms’ spark confusion, South India gears for solar eclipse, and more

Confusion prevailed after images of forms of ‘National Population Register (NPR) 2020’ seeking details on “place of birth of father and mother” started doing the rounds on social media, even though Home Minister Amit Shah clarified a day ago that there was “no link between NPR and NRC.”

Parts of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will witness on December 26 an annular solar eclipse, where the Sun appears as a ring (annulus) around the Moon. This annular solar eclipse will also be visible from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Northern Mariana Islands, and Guam.

“I was offering namaaz at around 3 p.m. on Friday when incessant firing in the vicinity interrupted me. I immediately rushed downstairs to enquire whether my son Mohsin had returned home,” recalls Nafeesa Parveen of the fateful Friday.

A Foreigner Detention Centre (FDC) is all set to become functional from January 1, 2020, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, in a building that was meant to be a student hostel. While this is being linked by many to the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), top Home Ministry officials have said that the facility will only be a ‘transit home’ for foreign nationals illegally in the country ahead of their deportation.

After repeatedly campaigning for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in West Bengal, State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said on Wednesday the NRC is “a matter of future”, indicating that the party would not pursue it in Bengal. Exactly a year ago, Mr. Ghosh told The Hindu that the NRC is inevitable in Bengal and the party has publicly advocated for it.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) considered the 130 crore people in the country a Hindu society, said Sangh’s chief Mohan Bhagwat, delivering a speech at the Sangh’s Sarvajanika Utsav of Vijay Sankalp Sibiram’, organised at Saroornagar Indoor Stadium on Wednesday.

In a significant find, the Epigraphy Branch of the Archaeological Survey of India has discovered the earliest epigraphic evidence so far for the Saptamatrika cult. It is also the earliest Sanskrit inscription to have been discovered in South India as on date.

A farmer and BJP partyman has constructed a temple for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at own expense at his agricultural farm at Eragudi village near Thuraiyur in the district.

Sharing borders with neighbouring Pakistan, Gujarat is under attack from hoppers — new-born locusts — that have flown in across the international border. As the swarms mature, they have ravaged farms in North Gujarat, devastating farmers in the three border districts Banaskantha, Patan and Kutch.

Burkina Faso was in mourning on Wednesday after jihadists killed 35 civilians, almost all of them women, in double attacks in the north, in one of the deadliest assaults in nearly five years of violence in the West African country.

Indian tennis icon Leander Paes on Wednesday announced that he will bring the curtains down on his illustrious career in 2020, which will be his farewell season on the Pro-circuit.