Morning digest: Harsh Vardhan Shringla to be next Foreign Secretary; Hemant Soren, the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand, in waiting; and more

The BJP has lost power in five States since last year as an alliance of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal crossed the half-way mark when votes of the Jharkhand Assembly election were counted on Monday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday assured delegations from the Muslim community that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be implemented in the State.

Addressing a public meeting at Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also categorically stated that the State government would not support the proposed implementation of the NRC.

Hemant Soren, executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), is all set to take over as the 11th Chief Minister term wise of the mineral rich, largely tribal State.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been instructing the State governments since 2009 to set up detention centres to “restrict the movements of foreign nationals staying illegally so that they are physically available at all times for expeditious repatriation,” according to the government response in the Lok Sabha.

Road injury was the leading cause of death in India among 15-39-year-old males in 2017 and was the second leading cause for both sexes combined, according to the findings of India State-Level Disease Burden Initiative published in the Lancet Public Health.

Congratulations poured in from across the political spectrum for Jharkhand Mukti Morcha president Hemant Soren, who led the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance to victory in the Assembly election, with political leaders calling it a verdict on the arrogance of the BJP and against controversial legislation such as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh account for a higher prevalence of mental disorders that manifest primarily during adulthood in depression and anxiety, according to the first comprehensive estimates of disease burden attributable to mental health from 1990 prepared by the India State-Level Disease Burden Initiative and published in the Lancet Psychiatry.

A student who completed her masters in Mass Communication with a gold medal from Pondicherry University, Rabeeha Abdurehim, has alleged that she was prevented from attending the convocation ceremony attended by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday.

The government has appointed India’s Ambassador to the United States Harsh Vardhan Shringla, an expert on India’s neighbourhood, as the next Foreign Secretary.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “suppressing Bharat Mata’s [Mother India] voice and being number one in spreading hate” as the Congress held a five-hour ‘Satyagraha for Unity’ at Rajghat to express solidarity with the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC).

House speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday that she was not yet ready to name her team for President Donald Trump’s trial in the U.S. Senate on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

With his effortless batting, Rohit Sharma offers cricket lovers a sit-back-and-enjoy show. His performance is easy on the eye, yet high on effectiveness.