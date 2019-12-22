Morning Digest: India, China to intensify boundary settlement; Death toll touches 16 in U.P. as anti-CAA protests continue, and more

Protests against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) continued in many parts of the country on Saturday, as the death toll from widespread violence in Uttar Pradesh rose to 16.

Fresh incidents of violence were reported from towns in Uttar Pradesh, while a bandh called by the Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar affected road and rail traffic.

India and China will intensify the quest for the settlement of the boundary question. A press statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that during the meeting of the Special Representatives of both sides held here on Saturday, officials resolved to respect each other’s sensitivities for the sake of better ties.

Delhi Police, on Saturday, arrested 27 persons including Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad in connection with the violence that erupted in Shahdara’s Seemapuri and Central Delhi Gate on Friday. All accused have been sent to judicial custody.

As protests spread all across the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019 and the proposed National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC), West Bengal and Kerala suspended work related to the preparation and update of the National Population Register in their respective States. The NPR, a register of residents of the country with demographic and biometric details, was supposed to be prepared between April 2020 and September 2020 ahead of the Census slated for 2021.

A 60-page Income Tax notice issued to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s close aide V.K. Sasikala on October 15 and produced by her before the Madras High Court on Friday brought to the fore several startling claims of how she used demonetised currency notes worth ₹1,674.50 crore to purchase immovable properties and how the sellers deposited the notes in bank accounts by falsifying their business dealings between November 8 and December 30, 2016.

The BJP on Saturday announced a mass contact programme to apprise people of the details of the Citizenship Amendment Act, (CAA), 2019, to assure them that it was not against existing citizens, and to bust some of the “myths” around it as protests continued against the law.

Senior leaders of the Congress including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a meeting on Saturday in which the party decided to hold a six hour ‘dharna’ (sit in) at Rajghat, Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial, to protest against National Register of Citizens and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

As many as 282 people have died while cleaning sewers and septic tanks in the country between 2016 and November 2019, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said in a response to a question by Rajya Sabha MP Vandana Chavan.

Indigenous communities in Assam may soon be prevented from transferring land to the non-indigenous, according to Assam’s Health and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

A 9.5-acre plot opposite the Parliament House is likely to be used for the construction of a new Parliament building. On Saturday, the government acted to change the use of the plot, meant for recreation presently, to “Parliament House” in Delhi’s Master Plan-2021.

A Pakistani court on Saturday sentenced a university professor to death for blasphemy under a law that critics say is often used to target minorities and liberal activists.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, December 17, two days after the police invasion that galavanised students across India to hit the streets, protests are in full swing outside the gates of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) in New Delhi. It is a disciplined protest. Student volunteers stationed every dozen metres or so keep the protesters on one side of the road so that traffic is minimally affected. Others distribute bottled water. Some help pedestrians navigate the crowd to get to where they want.

Barcelona's Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann were all on target in a convincing 4-1 home win over Alaves on Saturday to reach a combined 30 goals this season and ensure the champions will finish 2019 top of La Liga.

India’s resilience, evident from its confident fightbacks in the T20I series against Bangladesh and the West Indies, will hold it in good stead in the third and final One-Day International against the Caribbeans at the Barabati Stadium here on Sunday.