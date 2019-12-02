Morning digest: Fast track court to try veterinarian rape accused, government has no clear definition for a farmer, and more

Who is a farmer? What is the government’s definition of a farmer, and how many farmers are there in India by that definition? Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar failed to answer that question in Parliament last week. The government’s ambiguity has serious implications for the design and beneficiaries of the schemes meant to help them, including its flagship PM-KISAN (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has ordered immediate constitution of a fast track court to try the accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian at Shadnagar.

He gave instructions in this regard to officials on Sunday while discussing measures to speed up trial of the case and severe punishment to accused. He also asked them to start the process of setting up the fast track court immediately, a release said.

The setback to the BJP in the recently concluded bypolls has triggered discussion within its sections whether the saffron party needs to rethink its strategy on the National Register of Citizens (NRC). A section of the leadership has unequivocally blamed the party’s over-emphasis on its implementation for the loss but others including State president Dilip Ghosh are of the opinion that the blame should not be put on it.

Japan is tracking the situation in the Kashmir Valley and hopes for a peaceful solution to the difficulties in the region, a representative of Tokyo said here on Sunday.

Atsushi Kaifu, Deputy Press Secretary of Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, commented on Kashmir, while declaring that Tokyo remains focussed on connectivity projects in India, including in the northeastern region. “I can say we looked at the situation there very carefully. We are aware of the long-standing differences of views with regard to Kashmir. We hope a peaceful resolution will be found through dialogue,” he said.

The era of low tariffs for Indian consumers seems to have ended as major telcos — Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), Bharti Airtel Limited and Reliance Jio — have hiked tariff by up to 40% for prepaid customers.

While VIL, and Sunil Bharti Mittal-led Bharti Airtel have decided to hike the tariffs with effect from December 3, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio has decided to effect the hike from December 6.

Notwithstanding the ruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine mentioning the word “secular” in the preamble of its Common Minimum Programme (CMP), Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on December 1 said he would never abandon the ideology of Hindutva.

A few days before the Jharkhand Assembly election got under way, the Union government withdrew amendments to the Forest Rights Act (FRA), which had evoked sustained protests by tribal and environmental activists. It was an acknowledgement by the ruling party that tribal sentiments were hurt by the amendments that would dilute tribal rights over forests.

A history-sheeter invoked provisions under the Right to Information (RTI) Act to access information on how and why his name was included in the list of habitual offenders at the Kalambur police station in Tiruvannamalai district.

India and Sweden are likely to sign their first maritime cooperation agreement, Cooperation in Polar Science, during the visit to India of the Swedish royal couple and senior Ministers, including Foreign Minister Anne Linde.

A week after a group of 59 alleged Bangladeshis were brought to Kolkata by the Karnataka police, the whereabouts of the detained persons, including about a dozen children, remains a mystery.

On October 24, 2019, about 200 officials, including policemen, gathered at Sherkot in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district. It was a planned raid, not to apprehend criminals, but to check on organised factories that were making paint brushes with mongoose hair.