Morning Digest: U.S. House impeaches Donald Trump; Section 144 enforced across Karnataka, U.P.; and more

U.S. House impeaches Donald Trump for abuse of power

Donald Trump became the third U.S. President to be impeached on December 18, as the House of Representatives formally charged him with abuse of power in a historic step that could inflame partisan tensions across a deeply divided America.

Anti-Citizenship Act protests: Prohibitory orders imposed across Karnataka till December 21

On the eve of protests planned by various groups across Karnataka against the Citizenship Act on December 19, Section 144 of the Cr. PC has been imposed across the State. It will be in force for the next three days (till December 21) and permission to hold protests and rallies have been denied, according to senior police officials.

Section 144 enforced in all of U.P. ahead of CAA protest

Section 144 was enforced in all of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday night ahead of the scheduled protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Thursday. DGP O.P. Singh appealed to the parents not to allow their children to participate in any demonstration or march or else they will face action.

Big victory for Cyrus Mistry, uncertain times ahead for Tata Group

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLAT) decision in the Mistry vs Tata Sons case is a big victory for Cyrus Mistry.

Citizenship Act: Centre cautious on framing rules

A committee to frame rules for the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 was yet to be formalised and it would include secretaries of the Ministries of Home and Law and Justice, a senior government official said.

India has robust domestic debate, says Pompeo on citizenship law

The United States honours Indian democracy as they have a robust debate inside the country on the issues like citizenship and religious freedom, Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday. The top American diplomat was responding to a question on the protests in India after the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Nirbhaya convicts’ view on mercy plea sought

A Delhi court has asked the Tihar jail authorities to ascertain from the four 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape death row convicts whether they wanted to file mercy petitions with the President. The jail authorities have to take their opinions and respond to the court within a week.

'Defend democracy': Pelosi calls Trump 'ongoing threat' in impeachment debate

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday called Donald Trump a threat to American democracy who left Congress no choice but to impeach him as bitterly divided lawmakers debated before historic votes on charges accusing the Republican president of abusing his power and obstructing Congress.

Sri Lanka Supreme Court rules against custodial death

Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled against a case of custodial death, ordering seven police personnel and the state to pay a total compensation of LKR 2 million (about ₹8 lakh) to the victim’s family.

After Rohit and Rahul’s knocks, Kuldeep spins a web around WI

Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav’s hat-trick proved the icing on the cake after openers Rohit Sharma and K.L. Rahul’s brilliant centuries as India scripted a 107-run win against the West Indies in the second ODI at the Dr. YSR-ACA-VDCA Stadium here on Wednesday.

Manchester City to clash with United in League Cup semi-final

Manchester City remained on course to lift the League Cup for a third successive season after overcoming third-tier Oxford United 3-1 on Wednesday and will face Manchester United in the semi-finals.