Morning Digest: 21 hurt as protesters clash with police in Delhi, SC to hear pleas against Citizenship (Amendment) Act today, and more

21 hurt as protesters clash with police in Delhi

Twenty-one people were injured when a protest at Seelampur in east Delhi against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the police action against students at Jamia Millia Islamia University in the capital turned violent on Tuesday. Two police booths were set on fire and three vehicles, including two police bikes, were damaged, the police said.

Supreme Court to hear pleas against Citizenship (Amendment) Act today

A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde is scheduled to hear a bunch of 20 petitions challenging the validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Wednesday.

Opposition urges President to advise government to withdraw Citizenship Amendment Act

A delegation of Opposition parties, led by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, petitioned President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday to advise the Union government to withdraw the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and accused the government of having no “compassion as it shuts down people’s voices”.

Narendra Modi dares Congress on Citizenship Amendment Act

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dared the Congress and its allies to accord citizenship to all the citizens of Pakistan, and restore the provisions under Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, diluted by his government.

IMF set to cut India growth forecast in January

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is set to join other downbeat analysts and cut the growth estimate for India “significantly,” its India-born chief economist Gita Gopinath said on Tuesday.

Class 10, 12 CBSE exams to begin on February 15, 2020

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has announced that board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on February 15, 2020. For Class 12, the exams will go on till March 30 and for Class 10, the students will have exams till March 20. For the first time this year, students of Class 10 were given an option.

Limit deputation of IPS officers in paramilitary at 25%: RS panel

A Rajya Sabha committee has objected to the overuse of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) for rigorous internal security and election-related duties to the extent that even the reserved battalions are deployed not giving them enough time for rest and recuperation.

Ratings agencies take U.K. off downgrade watch after Boris Johnson's win

Ratings agencies Standard & Poor's and Fitch scaled back their warnings that Britain might suffer a new credit downgrade, saying Prime Minister Boris Johnson's emphatic election victory last week reduced the risk of a no-deal Brexit next month.

Musharraf can never be a traitor: Army

The Pakistani military on Tuesday said former dictator Gen. Pervez Musharraf, who has been sentenced for death by a special court for high treason, “can surely never be a traitor”.

Aston Villa beat Liverpool's kids to reach League Cup semis

Aston Villa beat Liverpool's youngest-ever side 5-0 with a double by Jonathan Kodjia helping them into the League Cup semi-finals on a strange night at Villa Park on Tuesday.

El Clasico | Teams braced for unusual security steps

Real Madrid and Barcelona may find it easier to get themselves psyched up for their rescheduled El Clasico clash on Wednesday, because both sides will spend the hours before the match cooped up in the same hotel.