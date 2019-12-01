National

Morning digest: Gotabaya says he will be frank with Delhi, Northeastern States to be shielded from citizenship law impact, and more

Srilankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa gestures during an interview with 'The Hindu' in New Delhi on November 30, 2019.

Srilankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa gestures during an interview with 'The Hindu' in New Delhi on November 30, 2019.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Interview | Will be frank with New Delhi to avoid misunderstandings, says Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Promising to be “frank” and “upfront” to avoid the misunderstandings of the past between New Delhi and Colombo, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says India and other countries in the region must invest more in Sri Lanka if they want to provide an alternative to Chinese investment.

Northeastern States to be shielded from citizenship law impact

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured civil society and political representatives from the northeastern States that tribal areas in Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura, and States protected by the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system — Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland — would be shielded from the impact of the proposed Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), 2019.

Two soldiers killed after getting hit by avalanche in Siachen

Two soldiers were killed after an Army Patrol was hit by an avalanche on Southern Siachen glacier at approximately 18,000 feet in the early hours on Saturday.

Is BJP afraid of Shivaji Maharaj, asks Uddhav Thackeray

After the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) — led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray — won the trust vote in the Maharashtra Assembly on Saturday, Mr Thackeray took on the BJP over allegations that the swearing-in of the government had violated procedures, with ministers taking oath in the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Phule.

A solitary protest: Woman holds sit-in outside Parliament over crimes against women

A woman, in her mid-20s, sat on a pavement near Parliament on Saturday morning protesting over crimes against women, police said.

Islamic State module case: National Investigative Agency conducts searches at Tiruchirapalli, Thanjavur

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at Thanjavur and Tiruchi in Tamil Nadu in a case linked to propagating terrorist ideology in India and related to April’s terror attacks in Sri Lanka.

Hyderabad vet rape and murder: Four accused sent to judicial custody

The four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian here were sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Saturday.

Cover Story | Marooned by a dam and persecuted as Maoist sympathisers, Malkangiri’s tribal people feel isolated

The highlands around the Balimela reservoir in Odisha’s Malkangiri district have all the elements of a tourism hotspot. But this idyll belies a disquieting reality: the 30,000-odd tribal people of the 151 villages in this area live with a deep sense of being cut off, forgotten and persecuted.

64.12% turnout in phase 1 of Jharkhand Assembly elections

An estimated 64.12% votes were cast in 13 constituencies of the Jharkhand Assembly where polling was held in the first phase on November 30, Election Commission of India officials said.

Syed Modi International badminton: Sourabh Verma enters finals

By bouncing back to win the final six points, unseeded Sourabh Verma ensured that the Indian interest in the $150,000 Syed Modi International badminton tournament in Lucknow lasted till the final day.

