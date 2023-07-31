Morning digest | Stress-relief sessions on for 10,000 children in 350 Manipur relief camps; ‘designed’ disruptions lower the dignity of the House, says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and more

July 31, 2023 06:52 am | Updated 06:52 am IST

Coordinated and ‘designed’ disruptions lower the dignity of the House, says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Coordinated and “designed” disruptions lower the dignity of the proceedings of the House, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on July 30, while inaugurating a new building of the Assam Legislative Assembly. Mr. Birla’s comment came amid the ongoing disruptions in Parliament over the Opposition’s demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak on the Manipur conflict.

10,000 children in 350 Manipur relief camps; stress-relief sessions on

Nupimacha was diagnosed with cancer just two months before a blaze destroyed her home in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on May 3, during the breakout of ethnic violence in the State. At a relief camp in Imphal three days later, the 15-year-old began wondering if she would live long enough to see her five-member family back in their native village of Dairy.

Discontinued UDAN routes are being put up for bidding again, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Discontinued routes under the government’s regional connectivity scheme (RCS), also known as UDAN, are being put up for bidding again, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on July 30. The Minister was responding to an article published in The Hindu on July 30, which reported that 50% of RCS routes have shut down since the launch of the scheme in 2017.

‘Location sharing’ as a condition for bail: a look into two Supreme Court orders just a week apart

A Supreme Court’s direction that activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreria should “pair” their mobile phones with that of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe officer as a condition for grant of their bail in the Bhima Koregaon case has come barely a week after another Bench of the court flagged whether a bail condition imposed by the Delhi High Court on an accused to share the Google PIN of his location with the investigating officer offended his fundamental right to personal liberty, life and privacy.

Two Indian military aircraft visit Australia’s strategic Cocos Islands

Expanding the strategic reach of the Indian military and improving interoperability with Australia, an Indian Navy Dornier maritime patrol aircraft and an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130 transport aircraft visited Australia’s Cocos (Keeling) Islands (CKI) in the Southern Indian Ocean, close to Indonesia and strategic maritime choke points earlier this month, diplomatic and official sources confirmed.

It was workers, not leaders who won elections for BJP, says Amit Shah

Making a case for a “double-engine” BJP government in Madhya Pradesh in the Assembly polls due later this year and a clean sweep in the State in the subsequent 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 30 said it was the workers and not leaders who won elections for the BJP.

Day after Muharram clashes, Delhi police file fresh cases

Even as the Delhi police registered three fresh cases in connection with Saturday’s clashes during a tazia (mourning) procession on the occasion of Muharram in west Delhi’s Nangloi, a minor round of stone pelting was reported on Sunday in the area between two communities.

‘CM Command Centre’ launched in Uttar Pradesh for evaluating governance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated the ‘Chief Minister’s Command Centre’, and also the ‘CM Dashboard’, describing them as effective steps taken to provide timely solutions for the problems of the common people, and ensuring better implementation of government schemes.

Annamalai focuses more on direct engagement with the public as the yatra progresses

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai tried to focus more on direct engagement with the public as his “En Mann En Makkal” yatra progressed into the third day, covering Mudukulathur and Paramakudi here on Sunday.

Verstappen takes a crushing eighth win in a row in Belgian Grand Prix

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen roared to a crushing eighth win in a row, one short of the all-time record, in a Red Bull one-two with Sergio Perez at the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Ashes 2023 | Australia 135-0 at stumps in pursuit of 384 to beat England in fifth test

Play has been abandoned for the day at the Oval on Sunday with Australia needing 249 more runs with all wickets intact to beat England in the fifth Ashes test, setting up a potentially thrilling finish to a classic series.