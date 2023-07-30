Morning digest | Women protesters block police in Manipur district; 0ver 15 lakh investors of Sahara group register for refund in Centre’s portal, and more 

July 30, 2023 03:01 am | Updated 03:01 am IST

Women protesters block police in Tengnoupal district

Days after arson of empty homes of Meitei people in Moreh and brief gunfire, the Manipur government’s efforts to send additional State police to the town along the India-Myanmar border has now been blocked by around 300-400 women protesters, who have been sitting along the Imphal-Moreh Road (NH-102) in the Tengnoupal district.

In Sahara saga, small investors find a new hope

So far 4.21 lakh applicants have been verified and 12.26 lakh claims worth ₹3,182.67 crore have been generated, in an exercise directed at India’s middle class, ahead of the 2024 general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Modi is fulfilling Kalam’s suggestions for the country’s development: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was bringing to reality the suggestions made by former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam in his book, India 2020: A Vision for the New Millennium, for the country’s development.

WI vs IND, 2nd ODI | West India defeat India by six wickets to level series 1-1

Skipper Shai Hope led from the front with an unbeaten half-century as West Indies defeated India by six wickets in the second ODI and bring the three-match series on an even keel, here on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Along with Japan and India, China can join debt relief effort for Sri Lanka: Nirmala Sitharaman

As a large creditor to Sri Lanka, China is welcome to join the effort steered by Japan, India and France to help the island nation cope with its debt distress, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday. She also called upon the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank to speed up relief measures for countries facing debt vulnerabilities.

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee hospitalised with respiratory distress

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was on Saturday admitted to a city hospital after acute respiratory distress. Mr. Bhattacharjee was brought to the health facility in an ambulance from his Palm Avenue residence after oxygen level plummeted and he became unconscious.

Nitish can return to NDA anytime, claims Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar can return to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) anytime. Speaking to reporters in Patna, Mr. Athawale praised the Bihar CM for his “good work in the State”. He also labelled the next Opposition meeting in Mumbai a failure and asked Mr. Kumar not to attend it.

Turbulence hits UDAN scheme, 50% routes grounded

The government’s biggest claim to success in aviation since 2014 is building “74 airports in seven years”, as opposed to the same number built in the seven decades since Independence. However, only 11 of these airports have actually been built from scratch, while 15 airports have fallen into disuse over this period, due to the collapse of almost half the routes launched under the regional connectivity scheme (RCS).

IIPS Director suspended citing irregularity in recruitment

The Central government has suspended the Director of the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), K.S. James, citing irregularity in recruitment. The IIPS works under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and conducts important studies like the National Family Health Survey, Assessment of National Rural Health Mission, and the Global Adult Tobacco Survey.

Scientists hampered by dearth of quality research equipment in government’s e-Marketplace

While the Ministry of Science and Technology has announced its intent to galvanise research in India through the National Research Foundation Bill, 2023, scientists say that the mandatory procurement via Government e-Marketplace (GeM) is a major stumbling block, impeding the sourcing of equipment and materials necessary for research.

M.S. Bitta demands White Paper on Operation Blue Star, 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Politicians have to be blamed for the rise of terrorism in Punjab. All parties were equally responsible for the situation, says Maninderjeet Singh Bitta, former President of Indian Youth Congress and chairman of the All India Anti-Terrorist Front.

People will appreciate CM if he removes Senthilbalaji from cabinet: Edappadi Palaniswami

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has said that people will appreciate Chief Minister M.K. Stalin if he drops Minister V. Senthilbalaji from the cabinet.

Loopholes in the definition of forest land open it up for destruction

The Dongria Kondh tribe, one of 13 particularly vulnerable tribal groups in Odisha, fought a historic winning battle to save its ecology from bauxite mining operations in the Niyamgiri hill range from 2004 to 2013. Now, the tribe may face another challenge to prevent diversion of community-owned forest land.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.