Morning Digest | Most of the unclaimed bodies in Manipur are of ‘infiltrators’, says Centre; Trump indicted over efforts to overturn 2020 election, and more

August 02, 2023 07:23 am | Updated 07:23 am IST

Most of the unclaimed bodies in Manipur are of ‘infiltrators’: government tells SC

Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta, appearing for both the Union and Manipur governments, on August 1 told the Supreme Court that “most of the unclaimed bodies are of infiltrators”. His remark came towards the end of a half-day-long hearing on the violence in Manipur, before a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud.

Trump charged in US special counsel probe in efforts to overturn 2020 election

Former U.S president Donald Trump on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 was hit with criminal charges for a third time in four months - this time arising from efforts to overturn his 2020 U.S. election defeat - as he campaigns to regain the presidency next year.

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Muslim women, PM Modi tells NDA MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs to reach out to Muslim women, especially during the festival of Raksha Bandhan, an outreach related to his government’s decision to impose a ban on triple talaq that has, he said, bolstered a feeling of security among Muslim women.

6.77 crore IT returns, a surge of 16.1%, filed by July 31

The number of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) filed by the July 31 deadline touched a new high of 6.77 crore this year, 16.1% higher than a year ago, with 53.67 lakh taxpayers filing returns for the first time.

India beats West Indies by 200 runs in third ODI to win series 2-1

A clinical India outclassed West Indies by a whopping 200 runs in the third ODI to win the series 2-1 but the lingering questions on the team combination ahead of the World Cup remained in the horizon despite four half-centuries and a top notch bowling effort here on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

Pak. ready to talk to India if it is willing to address “serious matters”, says PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan is ready to talk to India on bilateral problems if India is willing to address “serious matters”, said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on August 1.

Lok Sabha passes bill that will enable digital birth certificates

The Lok Sabha on August 1 passed the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023 that paves the way for digital birth certificates which will be a single document to be used for admission to educational institutions, applications for driving licences, government jobs, passports or Aadhaar, voter enrolment, and registration of marriage, among others.

Centre owes ₹6,366 crore in MGNREGA wages to 18 States and Union Territories

The Union Ministry of Rural Development informed Parliament on Tuesday that it owes ₹6,366 crore under the wage component of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to States.

Multiple raids in Kashmir to trace militant recruiters: J&K Police

Multiple raids were carried out in the Kashmir Valley on August 1 by the Jammu and Kashmir Police to trace those involved in recruiting locals into militancy. The property of an “active militant” was also attached in north Kashmir’s Kupwara.

House panel report on data protection Bill tabled in Rajya Sabha

Opposing the introduction of a parliamentary standing committee report on ‘Citizens’ Data Security and Privacy’ that deals with the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, CPI(M) member John Brittas on August 1 pointed out that the Bill, which is yet to be introduced in Parliament, was never referred to the parliamentary panel and thus it is a breach of rules. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, however, dismissed his objection.

U.K. formally declares Islamic State atrocities against Iraq’s Yazidi minority as genocide

Britain’s government on Tuesday formally declared that atrocities committed by the Islamic State group against the Yazidi people in Iraq were acts of genocide.

Haryana violence | Residents stricken with fear after mosque attack in the Millennium City

The deadly attack on the Anjuman Jama Masjid in Gurugram’s Sector 57, in the heart of the Millennium City — which left the Imam dead and a staff member seriously injured — gripped local residents with a sense of fear and disbelief. A few Muslim families have left the area to stay with relatives in Delhi, while others have moved to their hometowns until the situation returns to normal.

Manipur violence: Thoubal assault, missing girl case among batch of 11 FIRs

A batch of 11 First Information Reports (FIRs), which the Manipur government is “ready” to transfer to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), includes complaints about the gangrape and murder of two temporary employees of an Imphal carwash shop, the torture and assault of two women dragged out of a nursing institute, a CRPF officer’s assault on a woman while in “full uniform”, the vandalisation of a woman’s rental room and a minor girl who never returned home from tuition class.

