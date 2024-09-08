As India and U.S. agree to swap turns, Biden to host Quad Summit at his home State

India and the United States have “swapped” hosting the Quad Summit so as to allow U.S. President Joseph Biden to hold the Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida from his hometown of Delaware, said sources, confirming that the summit will be held later this month in the United States rather than India. India would host the Quad Summit in 2025, they said, which indicated the new U.S. President, Donald Trump or Kamala Harris would visit India next year.

Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula to win U.S. Open women’s title

World number two Sabalenka triumphed 7-5, 7-5 to add the New York title to her back-to-back Australian Open triumphs.

Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrated with fervour, leaders join celebrations

Vinayaka Chathurthi was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety across the south on Saturday (September 7, 2024), with prominent leaders, including Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy joining the celebrations in their respective States.

Heavy to very heavy rain likely in five Telangana districts on September 8: IMD

India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for five districts of Telangana for Sunday (September 8, 2024). Six districts have been forecasted to be under yellow alert.

At least 5 dead, 24 injured as three-storey building collapses in Lucknow

Five people were killed and 24 others were injured when a three-storey building collapsed in the Transport Nagar area on Saturday (September 7, 2024) evening, officials said.

Pakistan Army Chief acknowledges role of Pakistani Army in Kargil war

In a rare public acknowledgement by a serving Pakistani Army chief, General Asim Munir has mentioned the involvement of Pakistan army in the Kargil war as he listed the 1999 conflict with India among the major wars fought with the eastern neighbour.

Manipur pressure group demands DGP’s resignation

An Imphal-based pressure group on Saturday (September 7, 2024) asked Rajiv Singh, the Director General of Police of the ethnic conflict-scarred Manipur to resign.

Government issues uniform code for marketing practices for the medical device industry

The Central Government has notified a uniform code for marketing practices for the medical device industry aimed at curbing unethical practices, which includes misleading advertisement of the product, extending extensive hospitality, monetary benefits to medical staff, and not following prescribed complaint redressal mechanisms.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Rallies and demonstrations continue in city; West Bengal Medical council issues notice to erring doctors

Rallies and demonstration in protest of the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and continued on Saturday (September 7, 2024) with doctors marching to the Raj Bhawan and artists bringing out the anguish of protesters on canvass.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to arrive in India on September 8 on two-day visit

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will begin a two-day maiden visit to India on Sunday (September 8, 2024) to hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey appointed Finance Secretary

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, has been designated as the Finance Secretary after the elevation of T.V. Somanathan as the Cabinet Secretary.

Arun Goel appointed India’s next ambassador to Croatia

Arun Goel has been appointed as India’s next ambassador to Croatia, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday (September 7, 2024). The retired bureaucrat earlier served as the Election Commissioner of India.

Social media platform X back up after brief outage, Downdetector shows

Social media platform X was back up on Saturday (September 7, 2024) after it suffered an outage that lasted less than an hour, according to outage tracking site Downdetector.com.

More women registered to vote in J&K Assembly polls than men

Women voters outnumber men in the eight Assembly segments of Srinagar district that are scheduled to go to polls on September 25 in the second phase of polling in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said in Srinagar.

‘Spiritual’ event in Chennai schools: Motivational speaker Mahavishnu arrested following face off with visually-impaired teacher

A'motivational' speaker who stoked controversy by his remarks on rebirth and for his argument on 'sin and punya' with a differently-abled government school teacher was arrested on Saturday (September 7, 2024), police said.