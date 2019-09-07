Morning digest: ISRO loses contact with Chandrayaan 2’s Vikram lander, new study negates mass migration hypothesis during Harappan times, and more

In a huge disappointment, communications from Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram lander to ISRO’s ground station here was lost before touchdown while the nation eagerly awaited its soft landing on the hitherto unexplored lunar south pole in the early hours of Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed solidarity with ISRO scientists after Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram module lost communication with the ground station during the powered descent leading to huge disappointment.

Throwing fresh light on the Indus Valley Civilisation, a study of DNA from skeletal remains excavated from the Harappan cemetery at Rakhigarhi argues that the hunter-gatherers of South Asia, who then became a settled people, have an independent origin. The researchers who conducted the study contend that the theory of the Harappans having Steppe pastoral or ancient Iranian farmer ancestry thus stands refuted. The finding also negates the hypothesis about mass migration during Harappan times from outside South Asia, they argue.

The automobile industry is in the grip of an unprecedented crisis. The downturn in the economy has led to a dip in production and huge job losses across the country.

Madras High Court Chief Justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani, the senior most High Court judge in the country, has decided to put in her papers in the wake of a decision taken by the Supreme Court Collegium (comprising top five judges) to transfer her from the chartered High Court to a relatively small High Court of Meghalaya.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was hospitalised at a private health facility late on Friday evening.

India’s only successfully separated craniopagus twins from Odisha — Jagga and Balia — were discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) here on Friday, two years after they were admitted, operated and started on rehabilitation at the hospital.

India and South Korea concluded a military logistics agreement during the ongoing visit of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Seoul. The two countries also formulated a forward-looking road map to take bilateral defence industry cooperation to the next level, the Defence Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

An eleven-member BJP delegation led by party general secretary Arun Singh, which visited China at the invitation of the Communist Party of China, made it clear that “sensitivities and aspirations” of both countries were to be respected for better relations, while making a pitch for a reduction in trade deficit and more cooperation in the fields of pharmaceuticals, agriculture and tourism.

The British Parliament's upper chamber on Friday approved a bill that aims to block a no-deal Brexit at the end of October by forcing Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek a delay to Britain's European Union departure.

Pakistan’s master leg-spinner Abdul Qadir died in Lahore on Friday after suffering from a massive cardiac arrest, his family confirmed.

Qadir, who played in 67 Tests and 104 ODIs had a total 368 wickets in his international career, would have celebrated his 64th birthday on 15th September.