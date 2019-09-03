Morning Digest: Pak will never ever start war with India, says Imran Khan, India wins gold at air pistol World Cup

Pakistan will never ever start a war with India, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday, amid tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours over Kashmir.

Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary staged a remarkable comeback to claim the mixed 10m air pistol gold, ending India’s campaign on a rousing note in the World Cup. Representing the other Indian team in the same event, Yashaswini Deswal and Abhishek Verma won the silver as India picked up the maximum possible medals on the final day of the tournament.

Ninety-three percent of J&K and Ladakh regions without any prohibitory orders now as the situation showed gradual improvement in the wake of the August 5 decisions, said the J&K government spokesman on Monday.

Pakistan is compelling Kulbhushan Jadhav to convey a version of events that will help Islamabad's case against him, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday. India's official statement came after Pakistan allowed an Indian diplomat to meet Mr Jadhav according to the July 17 verdict of the INternational Court of Justice (ICJ).

A Cabinet Minister of the Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government has written to party president Sonia Gandhi allegeing leader Digvijaya Singh was trying to destabilise the Kamal Nath government and establish himself as the power centre in the State.

“He is writing letters to Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Ministers, and making them go viral on the social media. This becomes an issue for the Opposition,” wrote Forest Minister Umang Singhar.

The teenage Sikh girl, who was allegedly abducted and converted to Islam before being married to a Muslim man in Pakistan’s Punjab province, could not be produced before a special judicial magistrate on Monday due to security issues, according to a court official.

Grounded Jet Airways, which is undergoing insolvency proceedings, failed to attract any new bidders during the extended deadline period for submission of initial bids, according to a source.

The third deadline for submission of Expression of Interest (EoI) ended on August 31. With no new bidders emerging during this period, there are only three entities that had put in their initial bids earlier.

A U.S. Catholic school in Tennessee has removed the Harry Potter books from its library after the school’s priest decided they could cause a reader to conjure evil spirits.

Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk has joined five-time winners Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the three finalists for the FIFA best player award. United States forward Megan Rapinoe is the favourite for the women’s award.

India completed an emphatic 2-0 series sweep against West Indies when they won the second test by 257 runs in Jamaica on Monday after the hosts' batsman Darren Bravo was replaced by a concussion substitute after retiring hurt.