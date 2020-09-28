Morning Digest: Health Minister says India still far from herd immunity, U.S. judge blocks Trump administration’s TikTok ban, and more

28 September 2020 07:55 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has cautioned that the ICMR’s COVID-19 first sero-survey should not create a sense of complacency in people with regard to the virus. Mr. Vardhan said indications from the up-coming second sero survey “are that India is far from having achieved any kind of herd immunity which necessitates that all of us should continue following COVID appropriate behaviour.”

Hours after India and Sri Lanka issued a joint statement referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to the Sri Lankan government to address the Tamil minority’s aspirations, with the implementation of the 13th Amendment, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s office released a statement on Saturday, making no mention of Mr. Modi’s call, or the constitutional provision on power devolution.

Conviction for the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, the judgement for which would be declared by a Special CBI court judge here on September 30, though delayed, would offer solace that "justice is still alive" in the country, says Haji Mehboob, a witness in the Babri Masjid demolition case. Mr. Mehboob was also one of the original litigants in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title dispute.

Advertising

Advertising

The BJP’s oldest alliance partner, the Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) decision to end its coalition with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) amid farmers’ protests over the new farm sector Bills is being seen as ‘course correction’ that could help the party regain its voter base across Punjab.

Bangladesh wishes to maintain friendly ties with all countries, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Sunday. During an interaction with the outgoing Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka, Ms. Hasina suggested that neighbouring countries should consider using airports located in areas like Sylhet.

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja and Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar held a joint video press conference, and asked all parties which support the BJP to “hear the voice the poor, the farmers and self.” Ms. Selja said that in Haryana, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which is in alliance with the BJP, should quit the government and stand in support of farmers protesting against the agriculture Bills.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Centre would settle by 2024 the issues of the north-eastern extremist groups that have remained out of the peace process. “Several peace initiatives in the northeast were taken in the past six years under [Narendra] Modiji’s government. Hundreds of extremists laid down arms after agreements with eight groups,” Mr. Shah said.

President Donald Trump paid extremely little in income taxes in recent years as heavy losses from his business enterprises offset hundreds of millions of dollars in income, the New York Times reported on Sunday, citing tax-return data. Mr. Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017, and paid no income taxes in 10 of the last 15 years, despite receiving $427.4 million through 2018 from his reality television program and other endorsement and licensing deals.

Rajasthan Royals chased down a daunting target of 224 set by Kings XI Punjab to post its second win in as many matches. The hero of Rajasthan's chase —– the highest in IPL history — was fashioned by Rahul Tewatia, who was surprisingly promoted up the order at the fall of the second wicket.

Luis Suarez, who had his debut on Sunday with Atlético Madrid after being told he was not wanted by Barcelona, scored twice and had an assist in the nearly 20 minutes he played in Atlético’s 6-1 rout of Granada. Lionel Messi, who was forced to stay at Barcelona after telling the club he wanted to leave, scored once and helped his team beat Villarreal 4-0 in its Spanish league opener under new coach Ronald Koeman.