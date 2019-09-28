Morning digest: India, U.S. agree to continue trade discussions, Navy to induct submarine Khanderi today, and more

While they could not meet the Tuesday deadline to announce a limited trade package, India and the U.S. continue to discuss a limited trade agreement, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Alice Wells, told reporters in New York on Friday.

The Indian Navy is set to induct second Scorpene submarine Khanderi on September 28 in Mumbai. The remaining submarines in the series are in advanced stages of manufacturing and trials. “Three landmark events are planned on September 28 - the commissioning of the second Scorpene submarine, Khanderi; the launch of the first P-17A frigate, Nilgiri, and the commissioning of the largest dry dock of the Indian Navy,” Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral Ashok Kumar said.

In an address to the 74th session of the UN General Assembly that combined elements of a campaign speech and a call to action, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday showcased his government’s developmental and environmental record, and set out its agenda. He called for unanimity in combating terrorism and said the UN needed to adopt a new direction.

The United States says the UN Security Council’s decision to facilitate funds for designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan was actually a “welcome” step, as it shows that Pakistan is working towards greater accountability for its counter-terrorism efforts as part of its commitments at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday raised the Kashmir issue in his maiden address to the UN General Assembly, and demanded that India lift the “inhuman curfew” in Kashmir and release all “political prisoners”.

Six months since the protests in Hong Kong began, young Hongkongers are in no mood to negotiate and Beijing refuses to budge. Ananth Krishnan reports on the hopes and concerns of a deeply divided city in a country with two seemingly irreconcilable systems.

Undergraduate students of the Indian Institutes of Technology who find a B.Tech programme too difficult after one year may soon be allowed to exit into a less stressful three-year degree programme instead.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on September 27 hinted that the cause behind his nephew and senior party leader Ajit Pawar’s sudden and dramatic resignation as Baramati’s MLA may have been due to his uneasiness on seeing the NCP chief being named by the Enforcement Directorate in a case of alleged money laundering pertaining to the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank.

Actor Kamal Haasan’s production company, Raaj Kamal Films International, on Friday denied allegations that the actor had taken ₹10 crore before the release of his film, Uttama Villain, from producer Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green.

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu has suggested bifurcation of the Supreme Court and setting up of four regional benches of the apex court to reduce the inordinate delay in justice delivery in the country.

Aiden Markram made the most of the chance to bat to score his second century on this tour (100 retired hurt) and take South Africa to 199 for four at close of the second day’s play against Board President's XI at the Dr. PVG Raju Sports Complex on Friday. Bad light stopped play immediately after captain Faf du Plessis was trapped leg before by left-arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, 90 minutes before the scheduled close of play.