Morning digest | Centre notifies new I-T rules on EPF; Separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani passes away, and more

The government has decided to split existing Provident Fund (PF) accounts into two separate accounts in order to operationalise the new tax on PF income arising out of employee contributions exceeding ₹2.5 lakh a year.

Hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, 91, passed away at his Srinagar residence on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 night, according to family sources.

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday said that the cow should be declared the national animal and that gau raksha (cow protection) should be included as a fundamental right of the Hindus. The court made the comments, along with a string of other observations, no

When Rohit Vinod applied for NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) this year, the online form asked him to select his nationality and the Indian citizen, who is a Kuwaiti resident, selected the “NRI” option.

Demands for a caste census are not just emanating from political parties in various States but also from organisations connected with the Pasmanda Muslim community, with the All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz raising the demand that not just Hindus, all religions in India be counted according to their caste category.

The State of West Bengal on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court in appeal against a five-judge Bench decision of the Calcutta High Court to have the CBI investigate allegations of murder and rape committed in the aftermath of the Assembly elections.

The State logged 32,803 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday when 1,74,854 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The test positivity rate (TPR) on the day remained steady at 18.76%.

The Taliban on Wednesday called on fighters in the holdout bastion of the Panjshir Valley to lay down their arms, as the resistance movement said it had repulsed heavy attacks.

In what is seen as an attempt to consolidate the non-Yadav OBC vote bank ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the top Bharatiya Janata Party leadership of Uttar Pradesh descended on Atruali town of Aligarh on Tuesday to participate in the 13th-day rituals of former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh.

Officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) are likely to hold a meeting soon to assess the situation in the States where bypolls are due, sources in the Commission said on Wednesday.

Ayush Sinha, IAS officer at the centre of controversy in the recent baton charge on protesting farmers in Haryana’s Karnal, was on Wednesday transferred.