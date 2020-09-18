Morning digest: COVID-19 vaccine by early 2021, says Health Minister; India, Pakistan to attend SAARC virtual meet, and more

Harsimrat Kaur Badal quits Union Cabinet in protest against two agri Bills
Terming the two agriculture marketing reform Bills passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday as “anti-farmer” legislation, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP and Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest.
Coronavirus | COVID-19 vaccine by early 2021, says Health Minister
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told Rajya Sabha on Thursday that there is a possibility of a vaccine for COVID-19 to be out by early next year and that the government is aiming to bring down India’s mortality rate for the coronavirus to less than 1% from the current 1.64%.
India, Pakistan Foreign Ministers to attend SAARC virtual meet on September 24
Days after India-Pakistan tensions spilled over into a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi are expected to meet via a video conference at the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) meeting on September 24.
China’s LAC actions have strengthened U.S. resolve to build partnership with India: top U.S. official
China’s recent actions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) have caused the U.S. to develop its partnership with India to counter Chinese aggression, a top Trump administration National Security Council (NSC) official said.
Terror-funding case: ED files charge sheet against Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah’s wife Bilquis
The Enforcement Directorate has filed a supplementary chargesheet against Bilquies Shah, wife of Shabir Ahmad Shah, in connection with a terror-funding case in Jammu and Kashmir. The agency had charge-sheeted him in September 2017.
Supreme Court asks High Courts to form Special Benches to decide criminal cases involving MPs, MLAs
The Supreme Court has asked the Chief Justices of High Courts to head Special Benches and immediately hear long-pending criminal cases against sitting and former legislators.
Monsoon session to go on as scheduled
The monsoon session of Parliament will go on as scheduled despite Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Prahlad Patel testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) after 2-3 days of attending the House.
Ayurvedic specialist P.R. Krishnakumar — The epitome of kindness, generosity
Outpourings of grief and reminiscences about the kindness and generosity that characterised P.R. Krishnakumar, educationist and Ayurvedic specialist, marked the day after his death due to COVID-19.
Railways to ‘rationalise’ passenger and freight fares
The Indian Railways is working on a plan to gradually “rationalise” fares for both passenger trains as well as freight trains, Railways Board Chairman and CEO V. K. Yadav said on Thursday.
TMC begins Durga Puja preparations with Mahalaya pledge of serving COVID-19 affected
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said while COVID-19 has restricted how festivals are celebrated, “We shall not allow it to dampen the spirit of this Durga Puja.”