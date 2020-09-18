Morning digest: COVID-19 vaccine by early 2021, says Health Minister; India, Pakistan to attend SAARC virtual meet, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Terming the two agriculture marketing reform Bills passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday as “anti-farmer” legislation, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP and Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told Rajya Sabha on Thursday that there is a possibility of a vaccine for COVID-19 to be out by early next year and that the government is aiming to bring down India’s mortality rate for the coronavirus to less than 1% from the current 1.64%.

Days after India-Pakistan tensions spilled over into a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi are expected to meet via a video conference at the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) meeting on September 24.

China’s recent actions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) have caused the U.S. to develop its partnership with India to counter Chinese aggression, a top Trump administration National Security Council (NSC) official said.

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a supplementary chargesheet against Bilquies Shah, wife of Shabir Ahmad Shah, in connection with a terror-funding case in Jammu and Kashmir. The agency had charge-sheeted him in September 2017.

The Supreme Court has asked the Chief Justices of High Courts to head Special Benches and immediately hear long-pending criminal cases against sitting and former legislators.

The monsoon session of Parliament will go on as scheduled despite Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Prahlad Patel testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) after 2-3 days of attending the House.

Outpourings of grief and reminiscences about the kindness and generosity that characterised P.R. Krishnakumar, educationist and Ayurvedic specialist, marked the day after his death due to COVID-19.

The Indian Railways is working on a plan to gradually “rationalise” fares for both passenger trains as well as freight trains, Railways Board Chairman and CEO V. K. Yadav said on Thursday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said while COVID-19 has restricted how festivals are celebrated, “We shall not allow it to dampen the spirit of this Durga Puja.”