Morning digest: Russia inks pact to test and supply Sputnik V vaccine to India, China blames India for “violating” border agreements, and more

17 September 2020 07:48 IST

The Russia Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is piloting Russia’s Sputnik V candidate vaccine, currently in Phase 3 trials, has partnered with the Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to test, and subject to regulatory approvals in India, supply 100 million doses of the vaccine.

China on Wednesday blamed India for “violating” border agreements and said India bore responsibility for the recent tensions, a day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament that China had, by amassing troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) this summer, violated the 1993 and 1996 boundary agreements that have helped keep the peace along the border for years.

Russia’s sovereign wealth fund RDIF is in discussion with Indian firms to manufacture the COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V that is currently undergoing trials.

The U.S. special envoy met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval for a 90-minute discussion on the Intra-Afghan Negotiations process.

A part of an internal report compiled by the Health and Family Welfare (HFW) Department in Tamil Nadu to present to officials at the highest level has shown data that is different from the COVID-19 data publicly reported by the State in its bulletins every day.

Superb centuries from Alex Carey and Glenn Maxwell inspired Australia to a dramatic three-wicket victory over England on Wednesday as the touring side clinched the one-day international series 2-1.

Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials on Wednesday questioned actor-couple Aindrita Ray and Diganth Manchale for over four hours to ascertain their possible roles in the drug racket involving the Kannada film industry.

On Wednesday, Kerala reported a new single-day high of 3,830 COVID-19 cases, taking cumulative cases to 1,17,863.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked for the government’s response to a plea that wide publication of the personal details of a couple who want to wed under the Special Marriage Act is a violation of their privacy.

The much-touted policy of the Modi government to crack down on Chinese business relationships with India stands exposed, the Congress said at a press conference here on Wednesday.