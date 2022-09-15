A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Helpline 1098 will remain in service: Centre

“The Ministry would continue to operate the Helpline 1098 in strict compliance with the provisions of Juvenile Justice Act 2015,” the Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) said in a press statement.

Two minor Dalit sisters found dead in U.P.’s Lakhimpur Kheri

The family of the deceased said that three youth from a nearby village had abducted the girls. They staged a demonstration at the Nighasan crossing, a few kilometres from the village. The police recovered the bodies and sent them for a post-mortem examination.

Withdrawal from PP 15 one problem less on the border: Jaishankar

India on Wednesday “recognised” that the latest disengagement from the Patrolling Point (PP) 15 in the Gogra-Hot Springs area of eastern Ladakh amounted to “one problem less” along the India-China frontier. The comment from External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar came a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to travel to Samarkand in Uzbekistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit meeting which is expected to witness participation of all the heads of governments of the member countries of the SCO, including President Xi Jinping of China.

EWS quota an affront to equal society, say petitioners

By excluding Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes from claiming benefits under the 10% quota for ‘economically weaker sections’ or EWS, the government, through its 103rd Constitutional Amendment, has condemned the members of backward classes for belonging to the religions or caste they are born into, petitioners argued in the Supreme Court on September 14.

No specific law against hate speech: Election Commission

The Election Commission of India (ECI) in the Supreme Court has said that due to the lack of a specific law against hate speech and rumour mongering during polls, it has to resort to the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Representation of People (RP) Act to ensure that members of political parties do not make statements which can create disharmony among sections of the society.

‘Operation Kichad’ in Goa fast tracked due to Bharat Jodo Yatra success: Congress

The crossing over of eight of its Goa lawmakers, including former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, to the BJP was part of the ruling party’s ‘Operation Kichad (mud)‘, which was fast tracked to divert attention from the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress said on Wednesday.

Centre to promote use of Hindi in government offices, banks in foreign countries

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to the External Affairs Ministry to promote the use of Hindi for official work in banks, public sector undertakings, embassies and other government offices located in foreign countries.

AAP says BJP ‘offering money’ to MLAs in Punjab; police files FIR

The Aam Aadmi Party had earlier said at least its 10 MLAs were approached by BJP people with a offer of ₹25 crore each in a bid to topple the Punjab government.

U.N. chief, Vladimir Putin discuss war in Ukraine

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday about exporting Russian fertiliser through Ukraine’s Black Sea ports to address a growing global food crisis that threatens multiple famines.

Vinesh Phogat wins bronze in World Championships

Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday became the first Indian woman wrestler to win two medals at the World Championships as she clinched a bronze in 53kg by defeating Emma Jonna Malmgren of Sweden here.

BCCI office-bearers can have two terms before cool-off period

The Supreme Court on September 14 held that the three-year cooling-off period for BCCI office-bearers will kick in only after they complete two consecutive terms in the apex cricket body.