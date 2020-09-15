Morning Digest: Scientists find gas on Venus linked to life on Earth, Joe Biden vows to rejoin Paris Agreement if elected to power, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Scientists said on Monday they have detected in the harshly acidic clouds of Venus a gas called phosphine that indicates microbes may inhabit Earth's inhospitable neighbor, a tantalizing sign of potential life beyond Earth.

The September 10 meeting between the Foreign Ministers of India and China will provide the “political impetus” to ease the tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), China’s envoy to India Sun Weidong said on Monday.

The Central government on Monday opposed before the Delhi High Court a petition seeking recognition of same-sex marriage saying, “our legal system, society and values do not recognise marriage between same sex couples”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for unity and said it was Parliament’s “special responsibility” to give a strong, united message of support to the country’s brave soldiers guarding the borders, as the monsoon session began in New Delhi.

The under-construction Mughal Museum near the Taj Mahal in Agra would be named after Maratha warrior-king Chatrapati Shivaji, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is set to become the country’s next Prime Minister after the ruling party on Monday elected him successor to outgoing leader Shinzo Abe.

The Fifteenth Finance Commission (FFC) will submit its report containing recommendations on the sharing of tax revenues between the Centre and States for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26 to the President on October 31. Chairman N. K. Singh spoke with Puja Mehra about the challenges the COVID-19 crisis has posed for the FFC. Edited Excerpts.

A Delhi court on Monday sent former JNU student leader Umar Khalid, who was arrested late on Sunday under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, to police custody for 10 days in a case related to the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February.

In its report submitted to the High Court a few days ago, the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Sub-Committee, which scrutinised the land transactions in the capital region, mentioned several prominent politicians and businessmen as involved in insider trading that allegedly took place between June 1, 2014 and December 31, 2014.

In a sign of the growing maritime closeness between New Delhi and Washington, New Delhi has welcomed the Maldives government’s decision to sign a military agreement with the U.S., the first that Male has signed with any country other than India.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has pledged to rejoin the historic Paris Agreement on climate change, if elected to power in the November elections, and set new standards towards reducing carbon emissions.