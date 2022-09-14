A select list of stories to read before you start your day

The hearse carrying the coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth arrives at Buckingham Palace, following her death, in London, Britain, on September 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

India, China confirm withdrawal of troops from PP15 in Ladakh

“Both sides have completed disengagement at PP15 in a phased, coordinated and verified manner, resulting in the return of the troops of both sides to their respective areas,” one defence source said. Verification was carried out to ensure compliance including aerial surveillance, another source added.

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II returned to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening, making its way through a drizzly London as crowds lined the route for a glimpse of the hearse and to bid her a final farewell.

Iran may urge India to restart oil import

The discussion over India’s oil purchases from Iran has been revived four years after New Delhi decided to “zero out” or cancel its oil imports of Iranian sweet crude under the threat of U.S. sanctions. However, soaring oil prices and the U.S.’s current focus on sanctions against Russia may trigger a rethink, analysts have suggested.

Election Commission delists 86 parties, declares 253 inactive

The Election Commission on Tuesday ordered the delisting of 86 registered unrecognised political parties it found to be “non-existent” and declared 253 others “inactive”, it said in a statement.

Rural employment scheme social audits marred by delays

According to the report titled ‘Social audit calendar vs audits completed’ released on September 13 by the MoRD, only 14.29% of the planned audits have been completed in this financial year.

EWS quota | 103rd amendment was a fraud on Constitution, petitioners tell Supreme Court

Reservation cannot be implemented as a “poverty alleviation programme” for the socially and educationally forward classes, which is what the economically weaker sections (quota) does, petitioners opened their challenge before a Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit on Tuesday.

India to hold G20 summit in September 2023

“India is currently part of the G20 Troika [current, previous and incoming G20 Presidencies] comprising Indonesia, Italy and India. During our Presidency, India, Indonesia and Brazil would form the troika. This would be the first time when the troika would consist of three developing countries and emerging economies, providing them a greater voice,” said the Ministry of External Affairs in an official statement.

GST is fledgling institution but vibrant forum, says FM Sitharaman

“GST (Council) is just born, it’s a five-year old and I don’t know if it has completely accomplished on very many things which are committed. It’s happening, rapidly happening and there’s a lot of vibrancy in the Council,” Ms. Sitharaman said at the Delhi School of Economics.

Centre hanging up on 1098; children will have to call 112

“The Ministry has decided to integrate the Child Helpline (1098) with Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) with telephonic short code 112 and 112 India App and their linkage with District Child Protection Units (DCPUs) with the help of Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC),” according to a letter of September 12 from Manoj Kumar Prabhat,​ Under Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Mukul Rohatgi set to be Attorney General of India for second time

The tenure of the incumbent Attorney General, K.K. Venugopal, is coming to a close on September 30. The 90-year-old jurist has made it clear that he would not want to continue as the top law officer.

Twitter shareholders endorse Elon Musk’s $44 billion buyout deal

Twitter on Tuesday said a preliminary count shows shareholders endorsed Elon Musk’s bid to buy the social media platform for $44 billion, even as he tries to break the contract.

Ken Starr, whose probe led to Bill Clinton impeachment, dies

Ken Starr, a former federal appellate judge and a prominent attorney whose criminal investigation of Bill Clinton led to the president’s impeachment, has died at age 76, his family said on Tuesday.

BCCI | Cooling-off period after one term for office-bearers is ‘too stringent’: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday is considering whether the three-year cooling-off period for Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office-bearers should kick in only after they complete two consecutive terms in the apex cricket body.

Vinesh Phogat loses 0-7 in World Wrestling Championships qualification

Fresh from winning a gold in India’s stupendous 12-medal winning show at the CWG Birmingham, the 10th seeded Vinesh looked jaded and lost her balance in the final seconds to be pinned by the Asian silver medallist in the women’s freestyle 53kg.