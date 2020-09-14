Morning digest: Dominic Thiem wins US Open tennis championship; monsoon session of Parliament begins today, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Dominic Thiem produced a historic comeback to beat Alexander Zverev in a nervy five-setter and win the US Open on Sunday for his first Grand Slam title. The second seeded Austrian beat the fifth seed 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) in 4hr 2min inside a near-empty Arthur Ashe Stadium.

There is a freeze on all movement and activities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh after the Foreign Ministers of India and China met in Moscow on September 10 and agreed on a five-point solution to ease the border tension.

I shall be the first to offer myself for receiving it if people have a trust deficit, says Union Health Minister

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses recorded an attendance rate of “around 85%-90%” on Sunday, according to initial data from the National Testing Agency, which conducted the examination. Almost 16 lakh students had registered to write the examination, which was postponed twice from the initial May date due to the pandemic.

The 18-day session is expected to be stormy, with the Opposition eager to corner the government on its handling of the India-China border issue, the pandemic and the naming of senior Left leaders as co-conspirators in the Delhi riots by the Delhi police.

According to Delhi Police, Umar was one of the key conspirators of the riots that took place in the city’s northeast in February

The distribution of Korans provided by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) consulate in Kerala needs to be viewed as a cultural and religious transaction and there is nothing more to it, says Minister K.T. Jaleel, who was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here last week in connection with the controversy surrounding the diplomatic baggage imports

Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials on Sunday questioned a Congress leader in Hubballi after they allegedly found him linked with actor Ragini Dwivedi, who has arrested in connection with a drug racket.

The J&K police on Sunday lodged an FIR over a threat letter received by senior Congress leaders Raman Bhalla, purportedly from the Hizbul Mujahideen, in which top BJP leaders were also named.

Landslips triggered by torrential rain swept through two villages in Nepal on Sunday, killing at least 12 people, a government official said.

Restaurant and pub exposure were cited as important risk factors associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection, according to an analysis by the U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Loss of livelihood due to the lockdown has devastated a group of artisans.